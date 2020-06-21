407 Madison Street

Amenities

AVAIL JUNE 12 | 4 Br 2.5 Baths | Minutes to Gate 2&3 (No Traffic) - This updated brick home has lots to offer. The eat in kitchen is offers stainless applicanes, smooth top range, pantry, glass back splash and plently of cabinet/conter space. The great room has a ceiling fan, track lighting and wood burning fire place. The private and spacious master is on the main level. The bath offers double vanities, garden tub, separate shower and a good size closet with extra shelving. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms, hall bath, linen closet and attic storage. The back yard is privacy fenced with a patio and room for play. Avoid all the traffic with gate 3 that is only minutes away and 5 minutes to gate 2, close to I20 and area shopping. Walking trails nearby. **** Pets with Owner approval