Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:39 AM

407 Madison Street

407 Madison Street · (706) 830-6539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

407 Madison Street, Grovetown, GA 30813

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAIL JUNE 12 | 4 Br 2.5 Baths | Minutes to Gate 2&3 (No Traffic) - This updated brick home has lots to offer. The eat in kitchen is offers stainless applicanes, smooth top range, pantry, glass back splash and plently of cabinet/conter space. The great room has a ceiling fan, track lighting and wood burning fire place. The private and spacious master is on the main level. The bath offers double vanities, garden tub, separate shower and a good size closet with extra shelving. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms, hall bath, linen closet and attic storage. The back yard is privacy fenced with a patio and room for play. Avoid all the traffic with gate 3 that is only minutes away and 5 minutes to gate 2, close to I20 and area shopping. Walking trails nearby. **** Pets with Owner approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Madison Street have any available units?
407 Madison Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 407 Madison Street have?
Some of 407 Madison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 Madison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 407 Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 407 Madison Street does offer parking.
Does 407 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 407 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 407 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Madison Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Madison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
