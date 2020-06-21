307 Elbrus Way

Amenities

Available to rent July 1st, 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch style one story home in Columbia county. House has large Family Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Fireplace. Kitchen has smooth cooktop range and two pantry cabinets for great storage. Owners bedroom has tray ceiling and recessed lights. Walking distance to Euchee Creek nature trails and Columbia county school district. No smoking & No pets. Minimum credit score of 650 and no prior evictions. Must complete rental application before showing can be scheduled.