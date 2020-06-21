All apartments in Grovetown
Grovetown, GA
307 Elbrus Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

307 Elbrus Way

307 Elbrus Way · No Longer Available
Location

307 Elbrus Way, Grovetown, GA 30813

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available to rent July 1st, 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch style one story home in Columbia county. House has large Family Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Fireplace. Kitchen has smooth cooktop range and two pantry cabinets for great storage. Owners bedroom has tray ceiling and recessed lights. Walking distance to Euchee Creek nature trails and Columbia county school district. No smoking & No pets. Minimum credit score of 650 and no prior evictions. Must complete rental application before showing can be scheduled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Elbrus Way have any available units?
307 Elbrus Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grovetown, GA.
What amenities does 307 Elbrus Way have?
Some of 307 Elbrus Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Elbrus Way currently offering any rent specials?
307 Elbrus Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Elbrus Way pet-friendly?
No, 307 Elbrus Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grovetown.
Does 307 Elbrus Way offer parking?
Yes, 307 Elbrus Way does offer parking.
Does 307 Elbrus Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Elbrus Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Elbrus Way have a pool?
No, 307 Elbrus Way does not have a pool.
Does 307 Elbrus Way have accessible units?
No, 307 Elbrus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Elbrus Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Elbrus Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Elbrus Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Elbrus Way does not have units with air conditioning.
