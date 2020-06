Amenities

Click on View Tour!!! (Showings after July 16th) Available July 19th. Well Maintained 2bed - 2bath townhome located close to Fort Gordon Gate 2. Watch video tour of home. Laminate hardwood through foyer, dining and great room; large kitchen with all appliances and pantry; dining bar between kitchen and dining; Very Open Plan; fireplace with gas logs; split bedroom plan for extra privacy; deck with fenced small yard; 2 car parking pad pets with non-refundable fee (no rottweilers, pit bulls, dobermans); smoke free premises; 1 year lease minimum