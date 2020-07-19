All apartments in Grovetown
121 Barbara Street

121 Barbara St · No Longer Available
Location

121 Barbara St, Grovetown, GA 30813

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
range
oven
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
on-site laundry
121 Barbara Street - Shepherds Square - Available Now. Patio Home Conveniently Located 2 minutes from Fort Gordon Gate 2. Approximately 1300 Square Feet. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom. Living Room and Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook.Granite countertops. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Connections. Refrigerator, Dishwasher,and Stove Included. Electric Utilities. Service Animals Only. Lawn Care and Outside Pest Control Included. School Zones Must be Verified, as They are Subject to Change. HOA Covenants Applicable. To Schedule A Showing Please Call 706-309-0594, Or Email Meybohmrentals@showinghero.com

(RLNE5916370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Barbara Street have any available units?
121 Barbara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grovetown, GA.
What amenities does 121 Barbara Street have?
Some of 121 Barbara Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Barbara Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 Barbara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Barbara Street pet-friendly?
No, 121 Barbara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grovetown.
Does 121 Barbara Street offer parking?
No, 121 Barbara Street does not offer parking.
Does 121 Barbara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Barbara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Barbara Street have a pool?
No, 121 Barbara Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 Barbara Street have accessible units?
No, 121 Barbara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Barbara Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Barbara Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Barbara Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Barbara Street does not have units with air conditioning.
