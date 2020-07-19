Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

121 Barbara Street - Shepherds Square - Available Now. Patio Home Conveniently Located 2 minutes from Fort Gordon Gate 2. Approximately 1300 Square Feet. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom. Living Room and Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook.Granite countertops. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Connections. Refrigerator, Dishwasher,and Stove Included. Electric Utilities. Service Animals Only. Lawn Care and Outside Pest Control Included. School Zones Must be Verified, as They are Subject to Change. HOA Covenants Applicable. To Schedule A Showing Please Call 706-309-0594, Or Email Meybohmrentals@showinghero.com



