103 Tyler Street Available 06/01/20 4 Bed/2 Bath in Grovetown w/ 2-Car Garage & Fenced Yard - Available June 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home is located in Liberty Hills subdivision in Columbia County, just minutes from Ft. Gordon. The home has a great layout with a huge living room with vaulted ceilings & gas log fireplace, a spacious eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops & all appliances included, a formal dining room/breakfast nook with gorgeous hardwood floors, a nice-sized laundry room with washer/dryer connections, a wonderful master suite with garden tub, separate shower, double vanities & a walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, another full bathroom, an attached double garage, and a beautifully landscaped back yard with a privacy fence, patio, sprinkler system & garden area. Pets negotiable*.



Schools:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Grovetown

MIDDLE SCHOOL: Grovetown

HIGH SCHOOL: Grovetown High



Appliances Included:

REFRIGERATOR

DISHWASHER

ELECTRIC STOVE

MICROWAVE

GAS FURNACE

GAS WATER HEATER



Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.



* Pet Policy: Pets will be considered on a case by case basis, but there are breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. If your pet is permitted, we require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.



