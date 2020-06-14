All apartments in Grovetown
Last updated May 14 2020

103 Tyler Street

103 Tyler Street · (706) 664-2488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Grovetown
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

103 Tyler Street, Grovetown, GA 30813

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 103 Tyler Street · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
103 Tyler Street Available 06/01/20 4 Bed/2 Bath in Grovetown w/ 2-Car Garage & Fenced Yard - Available June 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home is located in Liberty Hills subdivision in Columbia County, just minutes from Ft. Gordon. The home has a great layout with a huge living room with vaulted ceilings & gas log fireplace, a spacious eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops & all appliances included, a formal dining room/breakfast nook with gorgeous hardwood floors, a nice-sized laundry room with washer/dryer connections, a wonderful master suite with garden tub, separate shower, double vanities & a walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, another full bathroom, an attached double garage, and a beautifully landscaped back yard with a privacy fence, patio, sprinkler system & garden area. Pets negotiable*.

Schools:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Grovetown
MIDDLE SCHOOL: Grovetown
HIGH SCHOOL: Grovetown High

Appliances Included:
REFRIGERATOR
DISHWASHER
ELECTRIC STOVE
MICROWAVE
GAS FURNACE
GAS WATER HEATER

Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.

* Pet Policy: Pets will be considered on a case by case basis, but there are breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. If your pet is permitted, we require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.

(RLNE2032060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Tyler Street have any available units?
103 Tyler Street has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Tyler Street have?
Some of 103 Tyler Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Tyler Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 Tyler Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Tyler Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Tyler Street is pet friendly.
Does 103 Tyler Street offer parking?
Yes, 103 Tyler Street does offer parking.
Does 103 Tyler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Tyler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Tyler Street have a pool?
No, 103 Tyler Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 Tyler Street have accessible units?
No, 103 Tyler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Tyler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Tyler Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Tyler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Tyler Street does not have units with air conditioning.
