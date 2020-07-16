702 Covington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Old meets new in this recently remodeled 1956 apartment. When you step foot into the front door, you will notice the original Thomson Oak Flooring, Inc Oak floors have been refurbished to there former glory. As you move into the kitchen, you won't be able to miss the retro wood cabinets. Proceed into the guest bedroom, you will notice the sleek LED lighting and the original plaster walls. The hallway takes you to the newly installed and energy efficient HVAC system. The bathroom is a total throw back, complete with original red and white tile flooring and iron tub. When you step into the master bedroom, you can't help but notice the newly installed low-E double pane windows as they wash the Oak flooring in 100% natural sunlight. More pictures to come as it gets closer to completion. For questions call 912-257-5782.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/702-covington-ave-garden-city-ga-31408-usa/12ef8177-fa0b-47ad-93fb-d7375451b254



No Pets Allowed



