Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

702 Covington Avenue

702 Covington Avenue · (912) 257-5782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

702 Covington Avenue, Garden City, GA 31408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $900 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Old meets new in this recently remodeled 1956 apartment. When you step foot into the front door, you will notice the original Thomson Oak Flooring, Inc Oak floors have been refurbished to there former glory. As you move into the kitchen, you won't be able to miss the retro wood cabinets. Proceed into the guest bedroom, you will notice the sleek LED lighting and the original plaster walls. The hallway takes you to the newly installed and energy efficient HVAC system. The bathroom is a total throw back, complete with original red and white tile flooring and iron tub. When you step into the master bedroom, you can't help but notice the newly installed low-E double pane windows as they wash the Oak flooring in 100% natural sunlight. More pictures to come as it gets closer to completion. For questions call 912-257-5782.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/702-covington-ave-garden-city-ga-31408-usa/12ef8177-fa0b-47ad-93fb-d7375451b254

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Covington Avenue have any available units?
702 Covington Avenue has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 702 Covington Avenue have?
Some of 702 Covington Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Covington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
702 Covington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Covington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 702 Covington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden City.
Does 702 Covington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 702 Covington Avenue offers parking.
Does 702 Covington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Covington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Covington Avenue have a pool?
No, 702 Covington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 702 Covington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 702 Covington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Covington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Covington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Covington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 702 Covington Avenue has units with air conditioning.
