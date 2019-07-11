Rent Calculator
Location
557 Springwoods Dr, Forest Park, GA 30297
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful apartment. Can be used as a roommate situation or for a small family.
Central air and heat, common areas are well kept and comes w/ washer and dryer hookups for stackable units.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 557 Springwood Drive have any available units?
557 Springwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forest Park, GA
.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Forest Park Rent Report
.
What amenities does 557 Springwood Drive have?
Some of 557 Springwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 557 Springwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
557 Springwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 Springwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 557 Springwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forest Park
.
Does 557 Springwood Drive offer parking?
No, 557 Springwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 557 Springwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 557 Springwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 Springwood Drive have a pool?
No, 557 Springwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 557 Springwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 557 Springwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 557 Springwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 557 Springwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
