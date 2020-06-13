All apartments in Evans
663 Mickleson Way
663 Mickleson Way

663 Mickelson Way · (706) 339-1111
Location

663 Mickelson Way, Evans, GA 30809

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Rent $1,000. Available 08/15/2020. Minimum 620 Credit Score Required. No pets. Move in ready. Centrally located to everything! Tucked away on a dead end cul-de-sac. New flooring, Fresh Paint & New HVAC! Townhouse with large kitchen that has lots of cabinets, counter space, and eat in bar. Spacious master suite with huge walk-in closet. Floored attic for extra storage. Outside patio with storage. Fenced back yard with patio with outside storage room, private backs up to woods, maintenance free back yard and has white rocks. Front yard maintained by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 Mickleson Way have any available units?
663 Mickleson Way has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 663 Mickleson Way have?
Some of 663 Mickleson Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 663 Mickleson Way currently offering any rent specials?
663 Mickleson Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 Mickleson Way pet-friendly?
No, 663 Mickleson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evans.
Does 663 Mickleson Way offer parking?
No, 663 Mickleson Way does not offer parking.
Does 663 Mickleson Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 663 Mickleson Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 Mickleson Way have a pool?
No, 663 Mickleson Way does not have a pool.
Does 663 Mickleson Way have accessible units?
No, 663 Mickleson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 663 Mickleson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 663 Mickleson Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 663 Mickleson Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 663 Mickleson Way has units with air conditioning.
