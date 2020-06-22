All apartments in Evans
Evans, GA
312 Scarlett Court
Location

312 Scarlett Court, Evans, GA 30809

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This is a beautiful two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Anderson Ridge subdivision. This home has hardwood, carpet, and vinyl floors throughout and a gas log fireplace in the living room. The kitchen appliances include a dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric stove, and refrigerator. The bedrooms and laundry room is located on the second level of the home. A large, private deck overlooks the spacious backyard! *Note: Please wear booties or take your shoes off before entering.*

Pet Policy: Call office for pet approval.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Scarlett Court have any available units?
312 Scarlett Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evans, GA.
What amenities does 312 Scarlett Court have?
Some of 312 Scarlett Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Scarlett Court currently offering any rent specials?
312 Scarlett Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Scarlett Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Scarlett Court is pet friendly.
Does 312 Scarlett Court offer parking?
No, 312 Scarlett Court does not offer parking.
Does 312 Scarlett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Scarlett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Scarlett Court have a pool?
No, 312 Scarlett Court does not have a pool.
Does 312 Scarlett Court have accessible units?
No, 312 Scarlett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Scarlett Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Scarlett Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Scarlett Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Scarlett Court does not have units with air conditioning.
