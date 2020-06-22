312 Scarlett Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This is a beautiful two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Anderson Ridge subdivision. This home has hardwood, carpet, and vinyl floors throughout and a gas log fireplace in the living room. The kitchen appliances include a dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric stove, and refrigerator. The bedrooms and laundry room is located on the second level of the home. A large, private deck overlooks the spacious backyard! *Note: Please wear booties or take your shoes off before entering.*



Pet Policy: Call office for pet approval.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.