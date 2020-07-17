All apartments in Evans
Location

117 Palmer Court, Evans, GA 30809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1891 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
117 Palmer Court is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in the Bay Hill community. On the main level, you will find the spacious living room, kitchen area, and owner's bedroom/bathroom (bathroom comes with double sinks and a spacious walk-in closet). The hardwood floors on the main level are new! The kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, a new dishwasher, vent hood microwave, and smooth top electric range stove. A washer & dryer are included in the laundry room! The second level contains the other bedrooms that come with carpet and wide windows! This property is minutes away from stores and restaurants in the Evans Towne Centre and Mullins Crossing shopping centers!

Pet Policy: No pets allowed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Palmer Court have any available units?
117 Palmer Court has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 Palmer Court have?
Some of 117 Palmer Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Palmer Court currently offering any rent specials?
117 Palmer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Palmer Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Palmer Court is pet friendly.
Does 117 Palmer Court offer parking?
No, 117 Palmer Court does not offer parking.
Does 117 Palmer Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Palmer Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Palmer Court have a pool?
No, 117 Palmer Court does not have a pool.
Does 117 Palmer Court have accessible units?
No, 117 Palmer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Palmer Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Palmer Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Palmer Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Palmer Court does not have units with air conditioning.
