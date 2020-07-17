Amenities

117 Palmer Court is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in the Bay Hill community. On the main level, you will find the spacious living room, kitchen area, and owner's bedroom/bathroom (bathroom comes with double sinks and a spacious walk-in closet). The hardwood floors on the main level are new! The kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, a new dishwasher, vent hood microwave, and smooth top electric range stove. A washer & dryer are included in the laundry room! The second level contains the other bedrooms that come with carpet and wide windows! This property is minutes away from stores and restaurants in the Evans Towne Centre and Mullins Crossing shopping centers!



Pet Policy: No pets allowed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.