Evans, GA
1141 Hunters Cv
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1141 Hunters Cv

1141 Hunters Cv · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Hunters Cv, Evans, GA 30809

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Updated House in Evans! - Charming home in sought after Hunter's Cove! Huge Kitchen beautifully upgraded with granite counters and Stainless Steel Appliances! Kitchen opens to a amazing breakfast area over looking a beautifully maintained fenced in backyard. This backyard oasis is a gardeners dream--- with cedar boxes to plant what your heart's desire and a back patio PERFECT for grilling your freshly grown veggies! Master Bedroom is located on the main level, equipped with hardwood floors and a private bath with a jetted tub! Upstairs includes spacious bedrooms and STORAGE GALORE! This Rocking Chair Front porch, Southern DREAM HOME is a must see!

To schedule a showing please call or text Marcelo Escanuela at 631-766-2967

To apply please visit www.rentbhgaugusta.com

(RLNE5851499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Hunters Cv have any available units?
1141 Hunters Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evans, GA.
What amenities does 1141 Hunters Cv have?
Some of 1141 Hunters Cv's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Hunters Cv currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Hunters Cv isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Hunters Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 Hunters Cv is pet friendly.
Does 1141 Hunters Cv offer parking?
No, 1141 Hunters Cv does not offer parking.
Does 1141 Hunters Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Hunters Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Hunters Cv have a pool?
No, 1141 Hunters Cv does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Hunters Cv have accessible units?
No, 1141 Hunters Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Hunters Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 Hunters Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Hunters Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 Hunters Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
