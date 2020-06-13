1141 Hunters Cv

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Updated House in Evans! - Charming home in sought after Hunter's Cove! Huge Kitchen beautifully upgraded with granite counters and Stainless Steel Appliances! Kitchen opens to a amazing breakfast area over looking a beautifully maintained fenced in backyard. This backyard oasis is a gardeners dream--- with cedar boxes to plant what your heart's desire and a back patio PERFECT for grilling your freshly grown veggies! Master Bedroom is located on the main level, equipped with hardwood floors and a private bath with a jetted tub! Upstairs includes spacious bedrooms and STORAGE GALORE! This Rocking Chair Front porch, Southern DREAM HOME is a must see!



To schedule a showing please call or text Marcelo Escanuela at 631-766-2967



To apply please visit www.rentbhgaugusta.com



(RLNE5851499)