1002 Derst Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Now is the time for you to Fall in Love with this Charming Beautifully Landscaped 1 and Story Split Floor Plan Brick Home. This home consists of High Ceilings, Spacious Formal Living Room and Dining Room, Great Room, Eat In Kitchen, 3 Generously Sized Bedrooms Located on the Main Floor to include a Boisterous Trey Ceiling Lined Master Bedroom and Bathroom. The Master Bathroom features a Double Vanity, Tile Flooring, Jetted Tub and Large Walk In Closet. The home also features a Rocking Chair Front Porch with Arched Paneled Entryway. Hardwoods Floors in the Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Great Room, Hallways, Kitchen & Breakfast Area. The Home is also located in one of the Most Sought Out Communities in Evans Riverwood Plantation and Walking Distance from Columbia County's TOP RATED Greenbrier Schools. (Pet Friendly! Small Dog; No Cats!) Call Today to Schedule Your Viewing Today !!!