Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:29 AM

1002 Derst Avenue

1002 Derst Avenue · (706) 664-8715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1002 Derst Avenue, Evans, GA 30809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now is the time for you to Fall in Love with this Charming Beautifully Landscaped 1 and Story Split Floor Plan Brick Home. This home consists of High Ceilings, Spacious Formal Living Room and Dining Room, Great Room, Eat In Kitchen, 3 Generously Sized Bedrooms Located on the Main Floor to include a Boisterous Trey Ceiling Lined Master Bedroom and Bathroom. The Master Bathroom features a Double Vanity, Tile Flooring, Jetted Tub and Large Walk In Closet. The home also features a Rocking Chair Front Porch with Arched Paneled Entryway. Hardwoods Floors in the Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Great Room, Hallways, Kitchen & Breakfast Area. The Home is also located in one of the Most Sought Out Communities in Evans Riverwood Plantation and Walking Distance from Columbia County's TOP RATED Greenbrier Schools. (Pet Friendly! Small Dog; No Cats!) Call Today to Schedule Your Viewing Today !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Derst Avenue have any available units?
1002 Derst Avenue has a unit available for $1,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1002 Derst Avenue have?
Some of 1002 Derst Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Derst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Derst Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Derst Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Derst Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Derst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Derst Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1002 Derst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Derst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Derst Avenue have a pool?
No, 1002 Derst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Derst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1002 Derst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Derst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Derst Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Derst Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Derst Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
