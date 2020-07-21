Beautiful brick home very close to major highyways I285 and I20, train station and major shopping centers.' Like new inside", recently renovated with new kitchen appliances; granite conter top. Owner /agent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 982 Arbour Ct have any available units?
982 Arbour Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 982 Arbour Ct have?
Some of 982 Arbour Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 982 Arbour Ct currently offering any rent specials?
982 Arbour Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.