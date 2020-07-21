982 Arbour Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful brick home very close to major highyways I285 and I20, train station and major shopping centers.' Like new inside", recently renovated with new kitchen appliances; granite conter top. Owner /agent