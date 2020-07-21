All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:20 PM

982 Arbour Ct

982 Arbour Court · No Longer Available
Location

982 Arbour Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful brick home very close to major highyways I285 and I20, train station and major shopping centers.' Like new inside", recently renovated with new kitchen appliances; granite conter top. Owner /agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 982 Arbour Ct have any available units?
982 Arbour Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 982 Arbour Ct have?
Some of 982 Arbour Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 982 Arbour Ct currently offering any rent specials?
982 Arbour Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 982 Arbour Ct pet-friendly?
No, 982 Arbour Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 982 Arbour Ct offer parking?
Yes, 982 Arbour Ct offers parking.
Does 982 Arbour Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 982 Arbour Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 982 Arbour Ct have a pool?
No, 982 Arbour Ct does not have a pool.
Does 982 Arbour Ct have accessible units?
No, 982 Arbour Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 982 Arbour Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 982 Arbour Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 982 Arbour Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 982 Arbour Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
