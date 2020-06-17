Rent Calculator
771 Conisburgh
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
771 Conisburgh
771 Conisburgh Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
771 Conisburgh Court, DeKalb County, GA 30087
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPROVED TENANT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 771 Conisburgh have any available units?
771 Conisburgh doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 771 Conisburgh have?
Some of 771 Conisburgh's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 771 Conisburgh currently offering any rent specials?
771 Conisburgh is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 Conisburgh pet-friendly?
No, 771 Conisburgh is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 771 Conisburgh offer parking?
Yes, 771 Conisburgh offers parking.
Does 771 Conisburgh have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 Conisburgh does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 Conisburgh have a pool?
No, 771 Conisburgh does not have a pool.
Does 771 Conisburgh have accessible units?
No, 771 Conisburgh does not have accessible units.
Does 771 Conisburgh have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 771 Conisburgh has units with dishwashers.
Does 771 Conisburgh have units with air conditioning?
No, 771 Conisburgh does not have units with air conditioning.
