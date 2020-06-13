Apartment List
29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Covington, GA

Finding an apartment in Covington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
5179 Tew Lane Southwest
5179 Tew Lane Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1715 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
6374 Avery Street Southwest
6374 Avery Street Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest
9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest, Covington, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1188 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
6337 Avery Street Southwest
6337 Avery Street Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1428 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Covington

1 Unit Available
10135 Starr Street Southwest
10135 Starr Street Southwest, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1678 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Covington
Verified

1 Unit Available
Porterdale Mill Lofts
2100 Main St, Porterdale, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly constructed community featuring two restaurants and on-site retail. Located in a historically renovated building. On-site fitness area, roof deck overlooking the river and elevators. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
65 Manderly Way
65 Manderly Way, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1734 sqft
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America Program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

1 Unit Available
50 Randy Trace
50 Randy Trace, Newton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2626 sqft
This fresh newly built home in the Ashley Meadows subdivision has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
40 Randy Trace
40 Randy Trace, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1829 sqft
This fresh newly built home in the Ashley Meadows subdivision has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
35 Olivia Way
35 Olivia Way, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1829 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
75 Lewis Lane
75 Lewis Lane, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1520 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in.

1 Unit Available
390 East Country Woods Drive
390 East Country Woods Drive, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1638 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in.

1 Unit Available
30 Michelle Way
30 Michelle Way, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
2107 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
70 Tamalynn Trail
70 Tamalynn Trl, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1844 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
Results within 10 miles of Covington
Verified

11 Units Available
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1300 sqft
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Verified

3 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Verified

9 Units Available
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,057
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1234 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Verified

14 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Verified

9 Units Available
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
Verified

14 Units Available
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1270 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

4 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Located in a secluded, wooded area, but minutes from area shopping and schools. On-site pool, tennis court and car care center. Updated interiors feature fireplaces, balconies or patios, and beautiful views.
Verified

Contact for Availability
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.

1 Unit Available
4690 Bristol Dr SE
4690 Bristol Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
Coming Soon, please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information. Photos on order! Lovely split level 3BR 2BA Conyers home is move-in ready and features wood flooring and a sizable interior living space of 1,120 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
2400 Emerald Drive
2400 Emerald Drive, Walnut Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1576 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Covington, GA

Finding an apartment in Covington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

