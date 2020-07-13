/
apartments with pool
421 Apartments for rent in Clarkston, GA with pool
16 Units Available
Clarkston
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$972
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
8 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1650 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
Results within 1 mile of Clarkston
20 Units Available
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,168
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1399 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to major freeways. Wi-Fi throughout community spaces: resort-style pool and cabana, car wash area, gym and internet cafe. Spacious apartment interiors with in-unit laundry.
8 Units Available
Scottdale
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
1 Unit Available
4070 Bowie Ct
4070 Bowie Court, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1822 sqft
Well Maintained, 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Spacious Ranch in Clarkston- $1600/ mo - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home in Clarkston - $1600/ mo.
Results within 5 miles of Clarkston
8 Units Available
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the Embry Hills neighborhood. Within easy reach of I-285, I-85 and public bus stations. 2-4 bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Off-street parking available.
15 Units Available
Buford Highway
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
19 Units Available
Northlake
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,154
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments in an attractive building with well-maintained grounds. Located in North Lake, northeast Atlanta, close to the I-285. Fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse on site.
25 Units Available
Mason Mill
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,383
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
46 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1275 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
20 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,397
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
79 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,133
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
57 Units Available
Northlake
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
22 Units Available
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
13 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
96 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,365
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
44 Units Available
Medlock Park
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
15 Units Available
Briarcliff Heights
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1403 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
30 Units Available
Green Hills
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1335 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
14 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
13 Units Available
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$883
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1387 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
23 Units Available
Northlake
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1476 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly apartment units with a patio or balcony, bathtub and hardwood floors. Property amenities feature a car wash area, media room and gym. Close to I-285 and the Northlake Mall.
17 Units Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
