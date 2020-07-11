110 Apartments for rent in Clarkston, GA with move-in specials
Home to a relatively dense population, Clarkston was one of the first suburban communities to exist in the south allowing Atlanta workers to have a nearby home outside of the city.
Lying only a single transit stop from the city of Atlanta, Clarkston, Georgia allows residents the ability to live near the city without being smack-dab in the hustle and bustle of one of America's most crowded municipalities. This isn't to say, though, that there isn't a bit of crowding and excitement in Clarkston, but many residents find it to be just the right mix of big city living and sanity. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Clarkston apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Clarkston apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.