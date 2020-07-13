/
50 Apartments for rent in Braselton, GA with pool
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
7180 Silk Tree Pointe
7180 Silk Tree Point, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2192 sqft
All bedrooms on main; Loft area upstairs; one bedroom wih hardwood flooring; Formal Dining Room, Bright open floor plan, Great Room; Eat in kitchen, Powder on main.
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
6475 White Walnut Way
6475 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1298 sqft
This is a great home to live with your family. Near the beautiful Chateau Elan, North medical Center. Great restaurants and shopping areas within walking distance. This Community offers Swimming Pool, Tennis, and Playground.
1 Unit Available
9710 Alderbrook Trace
9710 Alderbrook Trce, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,840
2618 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
5130 Blue Ash Court
5130 Blue Ash Ct, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1713 sqft
Great home in highly sought after Mulberry Park Subdivision. Resort style amenities include neighborhood pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis courts, and walking trails. Walking distance to restaurants and shops.
1 Unit Available
9702 Alderbrook Trace
9702 Alderbrook Trce, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
Less than two years old home with exquisite architectural details. 4 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths in a beautiful swim pool Community. Custom covered back porch with outdoor fireplace. Master Bath has a 7' shower with dual shower heads. Formal Dining.
1 Unit Available
6006 Apple Grove Rd
6006 Apple Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2240 sqft
Buford Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Ready Now! Fresh paint and new carpet! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths.
1 Unit Available
5304 Castle Shoals Way
5304 Castle Shoals Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2412 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Yi at (404) 281-9226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6745679 to view more pictures of this property.
1 Unit Available
3374 Tuggle Park Rd
3374 Tuggle Park Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2053 sqft
Beautiful Stepless Ranch in Sought After Mill Creek High School in a SWIM-TENNISCommunity! OVERSIZED Master w/ SITTING area and Vaulted Ceilings. Master BathOffers Separate Shower/Tub and Double Vanity. Spacious Bedroom Upstairs.
1 Unit Available
1995 Lily Stem Trail
1995 Lily Stem Trail, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2956 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
7473 Regatta Way
7473 Regatta Way, Flowery Branch, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2998 sqft
Immaculate, Beautiful and Spacious Sterling on The Lake Home! - Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Sterling on The Lake Community.
1 Unit Available
3882 Golden Autumn Road
3882 Golden Autumn Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2427 sqft
Welcome to this Traditional 4 bed/2.5 bath brick front home with soaringhigh ceillings. Located in the prestigious Hamilton Fields.
1 Unit Available
3186 Striped Maple Cove
3186 Striped Maple Cove, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2566 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
5545 Amber Cove Way
5545 Amber Cove Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1890 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
3474 Hidden Shoals Rd
3474 Hidden Shoals Road Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,095
5754 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 5 BR, 5 BA home w/large master on main. Largedining room w/with eat in kitchen, breakfast bar and stone counters. Thishome features finished terrace level, complete w/theater room.
1 Unit Available
6627 Autumn Ridge Way
6627 Autumn Ridge Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1505 sqft
POPULAR GRAY MYST MODEL IN AWARD WINNING ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY! VACANT & MOVE-IN READY! 2 BRMS/2 BATHS, STUDY OR 3RD BRM + SUNROOM OVERLOOKING SMALL POND W/FOUNTAIN, NEW CUSTOM PATIO! EAT-IN KIT W/GLAZED CABINETS, SS APPL, UPGRADED SAMSUNG
1 Unit Available
2720 Ivy Mill Drive
2720 Ivy Mill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1941 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
3206 Montauk Hill Dr
3206 Montaux Hill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3150 sqft
One month free! If an application submitted by July 1st. This immaculate property will not last long. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, fenced in back yard with a covered patio. Swim/Tennis Community.
1 Unit Available
3545 Reed Mill Dr
3545 Reed Mill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
4452 sqft
Upgrades galore, open concept, gourmet kitchen, sep. dining room, breakfast area, coffered ceilings & hardwood floors. Elegant French doors in office downstairs. Master suite includes tray ceilings, spa-like bath, garden tub & separate closets.
1 Unit Available
2880 Ogden Trl
2880 Ogden Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,550
3776 sqft
Awesome looking Brick Front home w. Double Bay Turrets & Large Covered Rear Back Patio in sought after Mill Creek School district! Reynolds plan has 6 bedrooms & 4 Full Baths! Guest bedroom & full bath downstairs.
1 Unit Available
3370 Stratton Lane
3370 Stratton Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1651 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,651 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
2071 Blackberry Lane Northeast
2071 Blackberry Ln, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1476 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
57 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1370 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
35 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
9 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
