311 Adams Road

Amenities
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH All new carpet and paint. Large living room with built in bookcase and tray ceiling. Both bedrooms have private bathrooms. Kitchen includes granite countertops and breakfast seating; fridge, glass-top stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Shared driveway, divided carport with storage. Central HVAC. Pets negotiable with $300 Pet Fee (KS7112019)
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.