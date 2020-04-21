All apartments in Bloomingdale
311 Adams Road

Location

311 Adams Road, Bloomingdale, GA 31302

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,110

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH All new carpet and paint. Large living room with built in bookcase and tray ceiling. Both bedrooms have private bathrooms. Kitchen includes granite countertops and breakfast seating; fridge, glass-top stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Shared driveway, divided carport with storage. Central HVAC. Pets negotiable with $300 Pet Fee (KS7112019)

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Adams Road have any available units?
311 Adams Road has a unit available for $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 Adams Road have?
Some of 311 Adams Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Adams Road currently offering any rent specials?
311 Adams Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Adams Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Adams Road is pet friendly.
Does 311 Adams Road offer parking?
Yes, 311 Adams Road does offer parking.
Does 311 Adams Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Adams Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Adams Road have a pool?
No, 311 Adams Road does not have a pool.
Does 311 Adams Road have accessible units?
No, 311 Adams Road does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Adams Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Adams Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Adams Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 Adams Road has units with air conditioning.
