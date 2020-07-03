Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry range w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system car wash area 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access accessible 24hr maintenance business center cc payments clubhouse courtyard google fiber guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Beautiful Northlake Apartments Featuring Luxury & StyleWelcome to Providence of Northlake, an upscale residential community that offers luxurious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments near Northlake Mall. Each of these stunning homes features a unique layout with plenty of space, luxurious design touches and a wide range of amenities and conveniences that offer a true feeling of a dream home.In-home amenities at our apartments on Lavista Rd include designer kitchens with sleek appliances, alarm systems, built-in bookshelves, high-speed internet, hookups for full-sized washers and dryers, cozy fireplaces and much more. The Providence community also offers a number of ways to have fun, relax and get things done. You’ll always have access to a swimming pool and sundeck, grilling areas and a fitness center and cardio area as long as you call these Northlake apartments your home.If you’ve been searching for apartments near Northlake Mall, you won’t want to miss Providence of Northlake! Contact us