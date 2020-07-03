All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:50 PM

Providence of Northlake

2200 Ranchwood Dr NE · (404) 467-6472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 Ranchwood Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30345
Northlake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2209 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 2303 · Avail. now

$1,117

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 4104 · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2202 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Unit 4402 · Avail. now

$1,366

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Unit 7312 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8202 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,957

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Unit 1102 · Avail. now

$2,031

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Providence of Northlake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
car wash area
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
google fiber
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You!

Beautiful Northlake Apartments Featuring Luxury & StyleWelcome to Providence of Northlake, an upscale residential community that offers luxurious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments near Northlake Mall. Each of these stunning homes features a unique layout with plenty of space, luxurious design touches and a wide range of amenities and conveniences that offer a true feeling of a dream home.In-home amenities at our apartments on Lavista Rd include designer kitchens with sleek appliances, alarm systems, built-in bookshelves, high-speed internet, hookups for full-sized washers and dryers, cozy fireplaces and much more. The Providence community also offers a number of ways to have fun, relax and get things done. You’ll always have access to a swimming pool and sundeck, grilling areas and a fitness center and cardio area as long as you call these Northlake apartments your home.If you’ve been searching for apartments near Northlake Mall, you won’t want to miss Providence of Northlake! Contact us

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $150.00 up to 1 months rent depending on screening results
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
rent: $20
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Providence of Northlake have any available units?
Providence of Northlake has 23 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Providence of Northlake have?
Some of Providence of Northlake's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Providence of Northlake currently offering any rent specials?
Providence of Northlake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Providence of Northlake pet-friendly?
Yes, Providence of Northlake is pet friendly.
Does Providence of Northlake offer parking?
Yes, Providence of Northlake offers parking.
Does Providence of Northlake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Providence of Northlake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Providence of Northlake have a pool?
Yes, Providence of Northlake has a pool.
Does Providence of Northlake have accessible units?
Yes, Providence of Northlake has accessible units.
Does Providence of Northlake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Providence of Northlake has units with dishwashers.

