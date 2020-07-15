All apartments in Allenhurst
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

43 Jessica Court

43 Jessica Court · (912) 368-6868
Location

43 Jessica Court, Allenhurst, GA 31301

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 43 Jessica Court · Avail. Jul 24

$1,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1569 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
43 Jessica Court Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE LATE JULY - NEW to the Rental Market... This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick Ranch is situated on a cul-de-sac in Waters Estates subdivision, 6 miles from the Main Gate to Ft. Stewart and less than 3 Miles from Shopping & Dining in Hinesville.
The home features a nice front porch, great for setting out some rocking chairs to welcome your guests. Step through the front door into the Entry Foyer with ceramic tile flooring, as it transitions into wood lament flooring that flows through the Formal Living Room or Flex Room, Formal Dining Room and in the Hallway leading to the Bedrooms. Family Room has Vaulted Ceilings and a Patio Door that leads out to the chain linked fenced in backyard. Kitchen features all Stainless Steel Appliances, Ceramic Tile Flooring, Granite Countertops and a Breakfast Nook overlooking the treelined backyard. A separate Laundry Room and Mudroom off of the Kitchen with access to the interior Single Car Garage. Down the Hallway, a Large Master Bedroom, separate from the additional 3 Bedrooms, with a Bathroom with a Tub/Shower Combo and Walk-In Closet. Outside, the large backyard is ideal for kids, pets, entertaining and everything in between!

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee to the Owner and $100 for an additional Pet.
x4 Pet Maximum for this home. **Owner will approve x2 Large Dogs over 45lbs, or x4 small Pets**

Call or email The Rental Team at Elaine Boggs Realty Group, LLC to view!
(912) 368-6868 EXT.1 or rentals@elaineboggs.net

For more info check out our website at www.ElaineBoggsHomes.com

(RLNE5873576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Jessica Court have any available units?
43 Jessica Court has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Jessica Court have?
Some of 43 Jessica Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Jessica Court currently offering any rent specials?
43 Jessica Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Jessica Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 Jessica Court is pet friendly.
Does 43 Jessica Court offer parking?
Yes, 43 Jessica Court offers parking.
Does 43 Jessica Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Jessica Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Jessica Court have a pool?
No, 43 Jessica Court does not have a pool.
Does 43 Jessica Court have accessible units?
No, 43 Jessica Court does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Jessica Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Jessica Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Jessica Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Jessica Court does not have units with air conditioning.
