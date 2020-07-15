Amenities

43 Jessica Court Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE LATE JULY - NEW to the Rental Market... This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick Ranch is situated on a cul-de-sac in Waters Estates subdivision, 6 miles from the Main Gate to Ft. Stewart and less than 3 Miles from Shopping & Dining in Hinesville.

The home features a nice front porch, great for setting out some rocking chairs to welcome your guests. Step through the front door into the Entry Foyer with ceramic tile flooring, as it transitions into wood lament flooring that flows through the Formal Living Room or Flex Room, Formal Dining Room and in the Hallway leading to the Bedrooms. Family Room has Vaulted Ceilings and a Patio Door that leads out to the chain linked fenced in backyard. Kitchen features all Stainless Steel Appliances, Ceramic Tile Flooring, Granite Countertops and a Breakfast Nook overlooking the treelined backyard. A separate Laundry Room and Mudroom off of the Kitchen with access to the interior Single Car Garage. Down the Hallway, a Large Master Bedroom, separate from the additional 3 Bedrooms, with a Bathroom with a Tub/Shower Combo and Walk-In Closet. Outside, the large backyard is ideal for kids, pets, entertaining and everything in between!



Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee to the Owner and $100 for an additional Pet.

x4 Pet Maximum for this home. **Owner will approve x2 Large Dogs over 45lbs, or x4 small Pets**



