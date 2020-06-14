Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:24 AM

40 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Zephyrhills, FL

Finding an apartment in Zephyrhills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Of Zephyrhills
1 Unit Available
5552 8th St
5552 8th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE Downtown Zhills 2BR/1BA! Laminate Wood Floors, NO APPLICATION FEE! - Laminate Wood Floors Throughout the Main Living Area and Bedrooms. Front Porch w/Utility Shed Out Back for Storage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4928 19th St
4928 19th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE 2BR/1BA w/Tons of Outdoor Space, Fully Fenced...Bring Rover! - Outdoor Lover's Dream Come True.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moores
1 Unit Available
38955 C Ave
38955 C Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
1040 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 1bed/1bath duplex. Walk into a spacious open floor plan. Nice cabinets and counter tops. In Zephyrhills near shops, and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moores
1 Unit Available
38949 C Ave
38949 C Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
1040 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 1bed/1bath duplex. Walk into a spacious open floor plan. Nice cabinets and counter tops. In Zephyrhills near shops, and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4851 16th St
4851 16th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Tons of space in 1300 square foot duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Contact Lauren for a private tour. 727 24O. 6212. Text for quickest response.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4825 9th St
4825 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1079 sqft
Cute, 2/2 split plan with w/d connections in quiet neighborhood. Beautiful new flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Zephyrhills

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37218 Kossik Road
37218 Kossik Road, Pasadena Hills, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
SHOWPIECE COUNTRY HOME 5BR/3BA w/3000 sq ft Deck! 1.
Results within 5 miles of Zephyrhills
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
34023 Pickford Ct
34023 Pickford Court, Pasadena Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2080 sqft
Limited Promotional Offer 1/2 Off First Months Rent if leased by 7/30/2020!!!Gorgeous 4/ 2 home located in the highly desirable community of Oak Creek! Warm and inviting from the moment you step into the foyer that embraces this open floor plan with
Results within 10 miles of Zephyrhills
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
171 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
48 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
10 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28546 Tranquil Lake Circle
28546 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2319 sqft
Sophisticated 3BR/2.5BA Townhome at the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful Almost NEW, upscale, townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Maintenance free, Lawn service included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3289 Gentle Dell Ct.
3289 Gentle Dell Ct, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,120
2251 sqft
Newer 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome in Wesley Chapel - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome located in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch. Home is located on a cul-de-sac flanked by ponds.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18108 Villa Creek Dr
18108 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
967 sqft
A two bedroom one bath 2 story condo with vaulted ceilings. This property has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom as well as a balcony. The community has a fitness center, club house and a pool. This gated community is built around a large lake.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37645 Hendley Ave
37645 Henley Avenue, Dade City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Historic District 2BR/1BA Home Built For Quiet Dade City Living Close to All Downtown Restaurants & Shops! - Beautiful Dade City 2 BR/1BA Home with Laminate Wood Floors, HUGE Fenced In Backyard, Central AC, Large Kitchen, and Updated Appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heritage Isles
1 Unit Available
18176 Sandy Pointe Dr.
18176 Sandy Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2453 sqft
18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. Available 07/06/20 Heritage Isles Home - Lovely 2 story home in prestigious Heritage Isles community. Spacious 3/2.5 - 2,453 sq. ft! Direct golf course views in back. Huge living room and vaulted ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1136 Sleepy Oak Dr.
1136 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31225 Shaker Cir
31225 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1703 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020. This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa includes a separate Den/office and separate dining area with a 2 car attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Antonio
1 Unit Available
12613 Curley St
12613 Curley Street, San Antonio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
851 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! HIGHLY DESIRED and NEWLY RENOVATED - FRESH PAINT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETRY, NEW BATH VANITY AND NEW FRIDGE! This wonderful 2 bedroom apartment is perfectly nestled in quiet San Antonio - right off of Curley Street!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
6911 Sotra St
6911 Sotra Street, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1979 sqft
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Single family home located in Bridgewater of Pasco County! This home features a great floor plan with a formal living / dining room combo, open kitchen with center island overlooking family room, spacious master bedroom with

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eloian
1 Unit Available
30929 Eloian Dr
30929 Eloian Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath + Bonus room home. Feels like you live in the country yet close to everything in Wesley Chapel/Zephyrhills with mature shade trees scattered throughout this massive yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Zephyrhills, FL

Finding an apartment in Zephyrhills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

