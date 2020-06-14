138 Apartments for rent in Windermere, FL with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Windermere
39 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1409 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
36 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,172
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,803
1432 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Results within 1 mile of Windermere
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1751 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Results within 5 miles of Windermere
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Metro West
12 Units Available
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1459 sqft
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
16 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1564 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
Metro West
27 Units Available
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1500 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
65 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kirkman North
22 Units Available
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Kirkman North
18 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Silver Ridge
23 Units Available
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1240 sqft
Area schools: Frangus Elementary, Central Florida Christian Academy, Magnolia School, Robinswood Middle School. Close to Westland Terrace Plaza, West Orange Trail, Lake Sherwood, 408 Expressway, Florida's Turnpike, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, recreation room, bark park, and business center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Metro West
34 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Florida Center North
19 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1339 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Kirkman South
42 Units Available
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Kirkman North
25 Units Available
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1218 sqft
This Metro West community is situated along South Kirkman Road and across the street from Lake Pamela. Enjoyable amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
Signature Lakes
50 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1426 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Metro West
10 Units Available
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1151 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Florida Center
12 Units Available
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1190 sqft
Residents live just minutes from Universal Studios. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Luxury community features yoga, pool table, pool, garage, dog park and game room.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Metro West
37 Units Available
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$949
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1328 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1498 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Windermere, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Windermere renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

