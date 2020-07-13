/
apartments with pool
331 Apartments for rent in Whiskey Creek, FL with pool
1 of 30
1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
5227 Selby DR
5227 Selby Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
May 17th 2020 and after. Fully renovated Turnkey/Furnished Short Term and/OR Winter Season Pool home rental in the heart of Fort Myers in lovely Whiskey Creek subdivision. Pay as you play golf executive golf course.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
8261 Pathfinder LOOP
8261 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
FORT MYERS ANNUAL RENTAL CONDO- This fully furnished ground level, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Terraces IV at Riverwalk is a true charmer! This end unit features extra windows allowing more natural light in, all warranted kitchen & laundry
1 of 25
1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.
1 of 19
1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
8270 Pathfinder LOOP
8270 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL RE-OPENS JANUARY 1 TO MAY 1, 2021, 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $3300 PLUS TAXES, UTILITIES INCLUDED. Upgraded kitchen and newer furnishings. Building 8 faces west overlooking lake, fountain and pool.
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
5203 Selby Dr
5203 Selby Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Lovely 3 Bedroom 3 Bath in Fort Myers. Ready to Move!!! Beautiful home with new paint Outside and inside. Centrally located with Shopping and schools close by.
Results within 1 mile of Whiskey Creek
Verified
1 of 18
23 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
Verified
1 of 44
15 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 47
7 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1256 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified
1 of 43
56 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 18
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
Suntree
5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304
5323 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1018 sqft
FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July! MYSTIC GARDENS 2 BED/2 BATH - Newly, beautifully renovated 2 bed 2 bath condo! All new appliances, vinyl wood-look flooring, granite countertops, and renovated bathrooms! Mystic gardens has many
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
Suntree
5327 Summerlin Rd. #2701
5327 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
577 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS- 1 BED/1 BATH - Gated community Mystic Gardens. This condo features a compact kitchen, living room, an open bedroom with full bath and a balcony.
1 of 17
1 Unit Available
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4
1706 Park Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1300 sqft
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 Available 08/01/20 Parkwoods **Coming Soon** - IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION! Looks Brand New! Reconditioned 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Parkwoods. Located in South Fort Myers at College and Summerlin Rd.
1 of 35
1 Unit Available
1660 Pine Valley DR
1660 Pine Valley Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Last-minute seasonal rental, experience what the sunshine state has to offer! Excellent community with plenty of things to do, golf course included, pools throughout the community, courtyards that face the golf course, the clubhouse includes a
1 of 30
1 Unit Available
13271 Broadhurst LOOP
13271 Broadhurst Loop, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Come take a look at this ground level, end unit condo today!This is an annual rental that is available immediately. Condo is a CLEAN 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level condo located in Cypress Lake Estates!. Great Community in South Fort Myers location.
1 of 25
1 Unit Available
3265 Royal Canadian TRCE
3265 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Awesome Gated community with 2 pools, tennis courts and Shuffle board, This updated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath and one car garage is fully furnished with everything included pots, pans and Linens, etc....
1 of 20
1 Unit Available
3268 Royal Canadian TRCE
3268 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
GREAT LOCATION IN FORT MYERS FLORIDA.CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.THIS 2 BEDROOM 1 AND A HALF BATH IS LOCATED IN THE SMALL QUIET COMMUNITY OF PROVINCETOWN.THE PROPERTY HAS A 24 HOUR GATE GAURD A COMMUNITY POOL AND MORE!
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
6300 S Pointe BLVD
6300 South Pointe Boulevard, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to South Pointe Villas, a neighborhood of attached villa homes where the grounds are attractive and well-maintained. Up for rent is a TURN-KEY FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom / 1,084 SQFT villa.
1 of 1
1 Unit Available
4401 Lazio Way Apt 106
4401 Lazio Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1936 sqft
End Unit 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths 1 car garage. Large tiled living, dining room and kitchenette. Power room on first floor. Lots of storage inside and out. Bedrooms have carpet. Upstairs laundry room.
1 of 16
1 Unit Available
Bowling Green
4856 Deleon Street
4856 Deleon Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1310 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
Lagg Avenue
4284 Ellen Avenue
4284 Ellen Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2006 sqft
*Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
McGregor
9055 Colby DR
9055 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Wanting to secure your COVID getaway? In transition with your move? Waiting for a home to be built? Perhaps getting a divorce? Or just enjoying life...Completely turnkey furnished ready for an annual, season or off season rental.
1 of 19
1 Unit Available
Argyle
1437 Argyle DR
1437 Argyle Drive, Fort Myers, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Short Term Lease Available from AUGUST to up to an annual lease. Location, Location, Location. Fully updated, Furnished and Turnkey Ranch style, 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, Pool home.
1 of 9
1 Unit Available
4790 S Cleveland AVE
4790 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
801 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Nicely UPDATED, furnished apartment, in central, quiet community. Close to downtown, shopping, entertainment, bus transportation, and the beaches. Walking distance to many restaurants.
