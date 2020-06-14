155 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Westchester, FL
“Living in south Florida is like living on another planet, just in terms of the physicality alone – the light, the moisture, the colors of the flowers and sky.” (– Campbell McGrath)
Westchester is located in suburban Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida with a population of around 30,000. Residents can enjoy the year-round pleasant weather of the “Sunshine State” in the nearby Tropical Park; an urban park which attracts 1,000,000 visitors every year. With four separate lakes, excellent sports facilities and even a two-acre dog park, you’re in a great spot for all things outdoorsy.
Finding an apartment in Westchester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.