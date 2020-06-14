Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:17 AM

155 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Westchester, FL

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9311 Southwest 38th Street
9311 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
2369 sqft
This adorable home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
1634 SW 82nd Pl
1634 Southwest 82nd Place, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Single family home completely remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath in the heart of Westchester great schools, near to the shopping centers, fabulous Restaurants , Florida International University , International Airport , rent includes grass maintenance , pets

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
8581 SW 27th St
8581 Southwest 27th Lane, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 / 2 Plus Florida room. Complete update. Near transportation. Great location. New AC Price is not negotiable . Rent include lawn care House have an efficiente next to the house. It renter at this moment.

1 of 17

Last updated April 16 at 07:51am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Westchester, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2300 sqft
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Miami, FL 33165 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated April 13 at 11:58am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9341 Southwest 25th Street
9341 Southwest 25th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
Southwest 25th Street, Miami, FL 33165 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dayan Cerda, Island Brokers, (305) 773-2241. Available from: 04/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
3525 SW 92nd Ave
3525 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Westchester, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Prime Westchester area...2nd Floor, 2 beds 1 bath apt., with central a/c, private parking for 2 cars, washer and dryer downstairs. Freshly painted and with updates. Accordion shutters through out. Please no smoking or pets.
Results within 1 mile of Westchester
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,240
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
$
Fontainbleau East
32 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,511
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Fontainbleau East
50 Units Available
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,854
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1129 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Divine Living comes to Miami… An in-home experience that will impress. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom residences that offer a vibrant appeal for today’s renters. Don’t just live, live divine...

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9357 Fontainebleau Blvd # D124
9357 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1137 sqft
Beautiful renovated spacious apartment in the heart of Fontainebleau. Come and see this amazing unit featuring brand new tiles and kitchen, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. This gorgeous unit is moving ready.Hurry up, it wont last.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8665 NW 6th Ln Apt 108
8665 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
845 sqft
Updated townhouse/apartment!!!! Nice townhouse in a nice community close to everything . Great location. Two story unit with bedroom a. Washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces. Hurry up it wont last. All showings by mls.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8670 NW 6th Ln Apt 206
8670 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
853 sqft
Amazing Townhouse apartment at Coral Pointe !!!! This great unit was recently updated with new tile floors, kitchen featuring top of the lines appliances, new bathrooms. Close to everything this 2/2 condo has lot to offer to the new tenants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fontainbleau East
2 Units Available
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4329 Southwest 97th Court
4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1676 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #306, Miami, FL 33172 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
7391 S Waterway Dr
7391 South Waterway Drive, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Remodeled 3/2 single family home in coveted Waterways Neighborhood off 79 Ave and Coral Way. Newly installed tiled floors throughout, new AC, freshly painted inside and out, stainless steel appliances with chic concrete countertops in kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5009 SW 71st Pl
5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9731 SW 4th St
9731 Southwest 4th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION! Beautiful 3/2 Single Family home, near FIU and major highways. Lots of closet space, remodeled bathrooms, huge living room/formal living room and kitchen. Spacious and well kept back yard that the owner will continue to take care of.
City Guide for Westchester, FL

“Living in south Florida is like living on another planet, just in terms of the physicality alone – the light, the moisture, the colors of the flowers and sky.” (– Campbell McGrath)

Westchester is located in suburban Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida with a population of around 30,000. Residents can enjoy the year-round pleasant weather of the “Sunshine State” in the nearby Tropical Park; an urban park which attracts 1,000,000 visitors every year. With four separate lakes, excellent sports facilities and even a two-acre dog park, you’re in a great spot for all things outdoorsy.

Having trouble with Craigslist Westchester? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Westchester, FL

Finding an apartment in Westchester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

