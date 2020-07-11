/
apartments with pool
170 Apartments for rent in West Vero Corridor, FL with pool
28 Plantation Drive
28 Plantation Drive, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Vista Plantation! Vero Beach, FL! Come on down. Beautiful upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with spectacular lake and golf views from the back. Walk out to the front and swim in the pool, play shuffle board & have a barbeque.
1972 Westhampton Court
1972 Westhampton Court, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Remarkable 2/2 condo in a gated community with a lake view. Pristine condition with all the upgrades.
1625 Aynsley Way
1625 Aynsley Way, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
OFF SEASON July to January only. Nice, well appointed furnished home available for short term summer / fall rental. Centrally located near Indian River Mall and dining.
1815 77th Drive
1815 77th Drive, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome snow birds. Enjoy relaxing sunsets over the pond. Well maintained end unit. Features stainless steel appliances, tiles floors,42inch cabinets, pantry and half bath on first floor. Both 2nd floor bedrooms are end suites. Laundry on 2nd floor.
Results within 1 mile of West Vero Corridor
2424 57th Circle
2424 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Perfect location for your next vacation. Within walking distance to shopping mall and restaurants. Easy drive to pristine beaches and charming Downtown Vero Beach.
7750 15th Lane
7750 15th Lane, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Ready now!!!! 4/2.5/2 in Pointe West. Close to mall & grocery, 15 min to the beach with easy access to 95. Sorry the owner will not accept a pet of any kind.
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.
7795 15th Lane
7795 15th Lane, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Huge 4/2.5/2 in Pointe West. Interior freshly painted. Will not last long. Close to Mall and beaches with quick access to I95. Sorry NO pets will be considered.
1624 Willows Square
1624 Willows Sq, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Willows brand new home never lived in! Palmetto floor plan 1945 sf under air lakefront home with community pool. Open floor plan, light and bright 2Br, 2 Ba, den, 2CG, tiled living area, beautiful kitchen and baths with granite counters.
7524 15th Street
7524 15th Street, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available off Season Mid April - December 2020. Highly desirable Pointe West 2BR + den w/ Futon for annual or seasonal rental - Sleeps 6 comfortably. This one has the large kitchen. Plantation shutters and mostly tile. Extra garage space, too!
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Seeking an Annual or Seasonal Tenant, Harmony Reserve Lake front Furnished 3/2 New Construction home with spacious open floor plan. Volume ceilings, island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bath w/ double sinks & large walk in shower.
3180 Brookfield Drive
3180 Brookfield Drive, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a wonderful lake view located in a beautiful community. Close to the mall and grocery stores.
Results within 5 miles of West Vero Corridor
923 22nd Place Apt # 201
923 22nd Place, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - 1/1 Condo in Shadowlawn, unfurnished, annual rental, available now. Perfect central location near Miracle Mile, Vero Downtown.
2800 Indian River Blvd H2
2800 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
55+ DESIRABLE FIRST FLOOR CONDO - DESIRABLE FIRST FLOOR CONDO. OPPOSITE POOL & CLUBHOUSE. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS & RESTAURANTS. MINUTES TO OCEAN. NEW BAMBOO FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS. NEW IMPACT WINDOWS.
2627 12th Square SW
2627 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3120 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home - NOW AVAILABLE! Majestic Oaks: Wonderfully maintained gated community with Pool and Recreation Area. This delightful 4 bedroom 3 bath home features multiple living areas, large Island Kitchen & large screened back porch.
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.
1135 3rd avenue unit #103
1135 3rd Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
First floor 2/2 in gated community - Cute first floor condo in gated community with heated pool. Great location, centrally located and close to beaches. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4624086)
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.
5020 Fairways Circle
5020 Fairways Circle, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Tile in main living areas and large master bedroom. Split floor plan with private second bedroom and bath. All appliances included. Great community with lots of emenities including pool, exercise room and tennis.
2573 Stockbridge
2573 Stockbridge Sq SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
BRADFORD PLACE- SOUTH VERO GATED COMMUNITY WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE ONE STORY TOWN HOME. LAKE AND PRESERVE VIEW WITH SCREENED PORCH. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND UPDATED APPLIANCES. **DOGS WELCOME WITH FEES AND RESTRICTIONS**
900 White Tail Avenue SW
900 White Tail Ave SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Lovely furnished home on a lake in an upscale small community. Professionally furnished with elegant ambiance. Pool with spa overlooking lake. Outdoor summer kitchen with large grill.
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Booking as an annual, off season or as a Seasonal for the 2021 Season. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.
1674 Victoria Circle
1674 Victoria Circle, Gifford, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Grand Harbor Victoria Island - Victoria Island home with community pool. (RLNE5198258)
1845 Robalo Drive
1845 Robalo Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Booked 2020 Jan-March, Available for Annual April on. First Floor, Newly updated Condo w/ Waterfront Canal & Floating Dock w/ usage up to a 25' Boat. Fully Furnished w 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths. 3 Month Minimum.
