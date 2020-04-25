All apartments in West Pensacola
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:08 AM

232 EMERALD AVE

232 Emerald Avenue
Location

232 Emerald Avenue, West Pensacola, FL 32505
Oakcrest

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
This 4 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for families. This home is located in the Mayfair neighborhood. This home is entirely fenced in. Come take a look inside and admire the tile flooring throughout the home. This home has spacious bedrooms, an open concept living and dining room, a large backyard, and a separate area for storage. Come take a look while this one is still available. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets) Rental Requirements: Income must be 3 times the rent amount No Evictions No landlord collections No utility collections No Aggressive Breed Dogs If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required. If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial. Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 EMERALD AVE have any available units?
232 EMERALD AVE has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 232 EMERALD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
232 EMERALD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 EMERALD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 EMERALD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 232 EMERALD AVE offer parking?
No, 232 EMERALD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 232 EMERALD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 EMERALD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 EMERALD AVE have a pool?
No, 232 EMERALD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 232 EMERALD AVE have accessible units?
Yes, 232 EMERALD AVE has accessible units.
Does 232 EMERALD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 EMERALD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 EMERALD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 EMERALD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
