232 EMERALD AVE

This 4 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for families. This home is located in the Mayfair neighborhood. This home is entirely fenced in. Come take a look inside and admire the tile flooring throughout the home. This home has spacious bedrooms, an open concept living and dining room, a large backyard, and a separate area for storage. Come take a look while this one is still available. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets) Rental Requirements: Income must be 3 times the rent amount No Evictions No landlord collections No utility collections No Aggressive Breed Dogs If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required. If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial. Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.