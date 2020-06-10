All apartments in West Pensacola
Find more places like 21 JANET ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Pensacola, FL
/
21 JANET ST
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:22 PM

21 JANET ST

21 Janet Street · (850) 723-7356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Pensacola
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21 Janet Street, West Pensacola, FL 32506
Deuna Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3BR/2BA home with no carpet. Living/dining combo, kitchen with electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large laundry room with lots of built in cabinets for storage. Central air and gas heat. Enclosed front porch, chain link fenced backyard. Outside storage building in backyard and inside storage area off the laundry room. Ceiling fans throughout. Pets accepted with owners prior approval and $@50 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No Smoker's please. No insurance restricted breeds. Roommates if owner approved, must apply separately and qualify individually.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 JANET ST have any available units?
21 JANET ST has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 JANET ST have?
Some of 21 JANET ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 JANET ST currently offering any rent specials?
21 JANET ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 JANET ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 JANET ST is pet friendly.
Does 21 JANET ST offer parking?
No, 21 JANET ST does not offer parking.
Does 21 JANET ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 JANET ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 JANET ST have a pool?
No, 21 JANET ST does not have a pool.
Does 21 JANET ST have accessible units?
No, 21 JANET ST does not have accessible units.
Does 21 JANET ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 JANET ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 JANET ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 JANET ST has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21 JANET ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Pensacola 2 BedroomsWest Pensacola Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Pensacola Apartments with PoolWest Pensacola Apartments with Washer-Dryer
West Pensacola Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity