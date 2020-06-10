21 JANET ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3BR/2BA home with no carpet. Living/dining combo, kitchen with electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large laundry room with lots of built in cabinets for storage. Central air and gas heat. Enclosed front porch, chain link fenced backyard. Outside storage building in backyard and inside storage area off the laundry room. Ceiling fans throughout. Pets accepted with owners prior approval and $@50 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No Smoker's please. No insurance restricted breeds. Roommates if owner approved, must apply separately and qualify individually.