Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1022 Trenton Dr

1022 Trenton Drive · (813) 321-0166 ext. 102
Location

1022 Trenton Drive, West Pensacola, FL 32505
Mayfair

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1022 Trenton Dr · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Great 3/1 located in Pensacola - 1022 Trenton Dr is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Mayfair neighborhood of Pensacola. Solid structure on a great sized lot! Central heat & Air! Kitchen updated and house rewired to copper in 2014. Carpet throughout, but beautiful wood floors underneath!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions ("Guidance").

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE4460441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Trenton Dr have any available units?
1022 Trenton Dr has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1022 Trenton Dr have?
Some of 1022 Trenton Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Trenton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Trenton Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Trenton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Trenton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Trenton Dr offer parking?
No, 1022 Trenton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1022 Trenton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Trenton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Trenton Dr have a pool?
No, 1022 Trenton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Trenton Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1022 Trenton Dr has accessible units.
Does 1022 Trenton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Trenton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Trenton Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1022 Trenton Dr has units with air conditioning.
