Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM
112 Apartments for rent in West Lealman, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace Park and Five Towns
5971 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N
5971 Terrace Park Drive North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
915 sqft
First floor unit, easy access, parking space directly in front of unit. Partially furnished. Property is vacant.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5227 65th Way North 97
5227 65th Way North, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
735 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 X 1 - ready NOW! St. Pete location! - Property Id: 247344 Want a spacious 1 bedroom that is beautiful and ready to go NOW? LOOK no further! Northridge Apartments is offering unit #97 for you today. It is move in ready to view NOW.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5350 64th Circle East N G3
5350 64th Circle East North, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
840 sqft
Unit G3 Available for $1025 w/ move in special!!! - Property Id: 306729 Proudly offering unique floor plans with studio, one, two, and three bedroom options, you are sure to find just the right apartment to fit all of your needs.
Results within 1 mile of West Lealman
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
5913 48th Avenue N
5913 48th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1295 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD
8800 Bay Pines Boulevard, Seminole, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront Condo with Amazing Wide Open Views of Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy Watching the Dolphins, Manatees, And Seabirds from Your Private 20 Ft.
Results within 5 miles of West Lealman
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
49 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,480
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
950 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,287
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
12 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,014
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,824
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
22 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
857 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
14 Units Available
Gulfport
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,032
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Central Plaza
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
43 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
22 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Lane Apartments in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!