Warrington, FL
912 RENTZ AVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:36 AM

912 RENTZ AVE

912 Rentz Ave · (850) 473-1300
Location

912 Rentz Ave, Warrington, FL 32507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Southwest Pensacola... only minutes from Pensacola NAS and downtown. New laminate flooring in living areas and bedrooms, ceramic tile in the kitchen, bath and laundry and a fresh coat of paint throughout. Other great features include double closets in master bedroom, fenced back yard, fully equipped kitchen and ceiling fans throughout. All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package at an additional cost of $30/mnth. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 RENTZ AVE have any available units?
912 RENTZ AVE has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 912 RENTZ AVE have?
Some of 912 RENTZ AVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 RENTZ AVE currently offering any rent specials?
912 RENTZ AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 RENTZ AVE pet-friendly?
No, 912 RENTZ AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warrington.
Does 912 RENTZ AVE offer parking?
No, 912 RENTZ AVE does not offer parking.
Does 912 RENTZ AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 RENTZ AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 RENTZ AVE have a pool?
No, 912 RENTZ AVE does not have a pool.
Does 912 RENTZ AVE have accessible units?
No, 912 RENTZ AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 912 RENTZ AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 RENTZ AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 RENTZ AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 RENTZ AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
