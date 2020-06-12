912 RENTZ AVE

Amenities

Completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Southwest Pensacola... only minutes from Pensacola NAS and downtown. New laminate flooring in living areas and bedrooms, ceramic tile in the kitchen, bath and laundry and a fresh coat of paint throughout. Other great features include double closets in master bedroom, fenced back yard, fully equipped kitchen and ceiling fans throughout. All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package at an additional cost of $30/mnth. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.