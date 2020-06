Amenities

Great home for rent in Pensacola! This house is located not too far from NAS Pensacola and Corry station, along with many restaurants and shopping plazas. Fully updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home featuring new floors, fresh paint, new roof, new kitchen, and more! All new blinds and light fixtures. This property will also be getting granite countertops. Hurry, this one won't last long!