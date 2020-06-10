All apartments in Warrington
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:07 PM

3314 MARION OAKS WAY

3314 Marion Oaks Way · (850) 478-8845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3314 Marion Oaks Way, Warrington, FL 32507
Marion Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Easy access to bases & beaches! Tile entry. Living room with fireplace, ceiling fan & wood-look tile floor. Kitchen/dining combination plus breakfast bar. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry. Master suite with double vanity, garden tub, two walk-in closets & access to screen porch. Guest bedrooms have laminate flooring. Laundry hook-ups are in garage. Central vac system is "as is" - no warranty. Tankless water heater. In addition to two car garage there is an oversized parking area for RV or boat storage. Privacy fenced backyard with open patio, screen porch with hot tub - hot tub is "as is" - no warranty, and shed with power. Sprinkler system on wall. Pets considered with owner approval. No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 MARION OAKS WAY have any available units?
3314 MARION OAKS WAY has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3314 MARION OAKS WAY have?
Some of 3314 MARION OAKS WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 MARION OAKS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3314 MARION OAKS WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 MARION OAKS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3314 MARION OAKS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 3314 MARION OAKS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3314 MARION OAKS WAY does offer parking.
Does 3314 MARION OAKS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 MARION OAKS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 MARION OAKS WAY have a pool?
No, 3314 MARION OAKS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3314 MARION OAKS WAY have accessible units?
No, 3314 MARION OAKS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 MARION OAKS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3314 MARION OAKS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3314 MARION OAKS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3314 MARION OAKS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
