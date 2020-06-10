3314 MARION OAKS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Easy access to bases & beaches! Tile entry. Living room with fireplace, ceiling fan & wood-look tile floor. Kitchen/dining combination plus breakfast bar. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry. Master suite with double vanity, garden tub, two walk-in closets & access to screen porch. Guest bedrooms have laminate flooring. Laundry hook-ups are in garage. Central vac system is "as is" - no warranty. Tankless water heater. In addition to two car garage there is an oversized parking area for RV or boat storage. Privacy fenced backyard with open patio, screen porch with hot tub - hot tub is "as is" - no warranty, and shed with power. Sprinkler system on wall. Pets considered with owner approval. No smokers.