209 S ZANDER Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool garage

Rare, PERIMETER lot, single-level home available at CSV! This well-kept home boasts 2br, 2bth, w/a screened back porch & 1 car garage. CORE-TEC wood flooring in bedrooms (NO CARPET THROUGHOUT) w/the main areas having 18'' porcelain tile. . Kitchen features granite counter tops, all-wood cabinetry + adjacent utility room includes matching wood pantry and shelving.Spacious master bedroom & bathroom. Bonus feature, the lot location is on the perimeter allowing for extra privacy in community. A fenced backyard is a plus & includes HOA provided lawn care for all homes. The community has it all including a beautiful pool, playground, fully equipped exercise facility and dog park area. Home is available 7/1 - 7/8 range, Security deposit to match 1st month's rent, NON smoking.small pet allowed.