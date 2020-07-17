All apartments in Walton County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

209 S ZANDER Way

209 South Zander Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

209 South Zander Way, Walton County, FL 32459

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Rare, PERIMETER lot, single-level home available at CSV! This well-kept home boasts 2br, 2bth, w/a screened back porch & 1 car garage. CORE-TEC wood flooring in bedrooms (NO CARPET THROUGHOUT) w/the main areas having 18'' porcelain tile. . Kitchen features granite counter tops, all-wood cabinetry + adjacent utility room includes matching wood pantry and shelving.Spacious master bedroom & bathroom. Bonus feature, the lot location is on the perimeter allowing for extra privacy in community. A fenced backyard is a plus & includes HOA provided lawn care for all homes. The community has it all including a beautiful pool, playground, fully equipped exercise facility and dog park area. Home is available 7/1 - 7/8 range, Security deposit to match 1st month's rent, NON smoking.small pet allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 S ZANDER Way have any available units?
209 S ZANDER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walton County, FL.
What amenities does 209 S ZANDER Way have?
Some of 209 S ZANDER Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 S ZANDER Way currently offering any rent specials?
209 S ZANDER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 S ZANDER Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 S ZANDER Way is pet friendly.
Does 209 S ZANDER Way offer parking?
Yes, 209 S ZANDER Way offers parking.
Does 209 S ZANDER Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 S ZANDER Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 S ZANDER Way have a pool?
Yes, 209 S ZANDER Way has a pool.
Does 209 S ZANDER Way have accessible units?
No, 209 S ZANDER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 209 S ZANDER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 S ZANDER Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 S ZANDER Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 S ZANDER Way does not have units with air conditioning.
