/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:54 PM
146 Apartments for rent in Wabasso Beach, FL with pool
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1295 Winding Oaks E Circle
1295 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Open floor plan & a Large screened porch that will allow you to enjoy the peace & quiet. Amenities include: World class Tennis Facility, Oceanfront Clubhouse, Spa & Fitness Center, or Jungle Trails.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1315 E Winding Oaks Circle
1315 Winding Oaks Cir E, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Great vacation location! 2/2 Fully furnished for seasonal or off season. Short walk to one of Vero Beach's most beautiful beaches. Tenant will pay for excess electricity bill if it applies and daily $19.26 Sea Oaks Club Membership Fee.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1475 Fern Court
1475 Fern Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy this Cottage that will allow Walks to the Beach Club, Tennis & Fitness Center. Fully renovated to offer the best of Sea Oaks. Two fully enclosed porches making a breakfast nook & "game room". Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9535 E Maiden Court
9535 East Maiden Lane, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Old Orchid 3bd/3bth home, gorgeous and clean and located in gated community. Private pool and Community Pool. Unfurnished and ready for move in. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1315 Winding Oaks Circle
1315 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Recently renovated and decorated with new furnishings. Large screened porch with wrap around couch seating. Open views from extra large windows let you enjoy the Florida sun. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.26/day.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8725 Lakeside Boulevard
8725 Lakeside Boulevard, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy stunning views of the Indian River from this 2br/2ba villa. The spacious villa includes vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, a glass enclosed porch, & a Master suite with river views. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1785 N Orchid Island Circle
1785 North Orchid Island Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Expansive lanai for fresh air enjoyment. Fully furnished and ready to start your vacation. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8880 N Sea Oaks Way
8880 North Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Stunning oceanfront condo. Completely & tastefully furnished. Fireplace, quartz counter tops. Professionally decorated, impact glass, tile floors, magnificent ocean club for dining. Sea Oaks is a top tennis resort in Vero Beach.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8840 Sea Oaks Way S 207b
8840 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Great Oceanfront condo with perfect views to enjoy and an open floor plan. Master Br with King bed and Guest with 2 twins. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks Mbrship fee/$540. Sizes approx/subj to err.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8705 Palm Tree Lane
8705 Palm Tree Ln, Wabasso Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beautiful 4/2.5 cottage sleeps 8 comfortably situated in private cul-de-sac. Just a quick walk to the beach and all the other great amenities of Sea Oaks. Also available weekly- $1,800. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8865 Orchid Island Circle
8865 West Orchid Island Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Riverfront 3br with perfect sunsets. Master with garden tub and unobstructed view of the River. Renovated upgraded kitchen w/ butcher block island. Oversized waterfront expansive screened and fresh air lanai.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8817 Lakeside Circle
8817 Lakeside Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
This 3br/3.5ba cottage features a first floor Master Suite, updated kitchen with breakfast nook. Enjoy the perfect weather with a newly renovated pool, deck, and perfectly landscaped backyard.Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Palmetto Court
1300 Palmetto Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Charming Sea Oaks Cottage with enclosed porches on both floors! Lovely garden view through windows and walking distance to the beach & tennis club! Back patio is great for entertaining! Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.26/day.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Winding Oaks Circle
1215 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Absolutely Beautiful and Relaxing 2x2 villa. With all the comforts plus more. Come and enjoy Sea Oaks community. Beach,Tennis,Fitness. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$19.26 per day. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1255 Winding Oaks Circle
1255 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Open floor plan & a Large screened porch that will allow you to walk to the river or the ocean! Amenities include: World class Tennis Facility, Oceanfront Clubhouse, Spa & Fitness Center, or Jungle Trails.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8785 Lakeside Boulevard
8785 Lakeside Boulevard, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Spacious 3br/2ba, volume ceilings, & electric fireplace in the living room. Relax in the spacious master suite w/ walk-in closet & shower. 2nd & 3rd bedroom share bathroom with shower/tub combo. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8830 S Sea Oaks Way
8830 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Ocean & Pool front condo. Screened Lanai allows you to enjoy the breeze all day and night. Newer stainless appliances are furnished and ready to move in. Beach Club, Tennis Club, & Marina within short walking distance.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1175 Winding Oaks Circle
1175 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$6,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1BR Tennis Villa that is perfectly between the Tennis facility and access to the Beach Club. The Oversized screened porch allows you to enjoy outdoors inside. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1385 Winding Oaks Circle
1385 Winding Oaks Circle West, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Perfect Get Away Location. Light, bright, 1st floor, 2BRx2BA close to Tennis court, pool and beaches. Also available weekly- $1,300. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Ivy Court
1300 Ivy Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Very attractive, desirable Tennis Cottage with enclosed porch for additional living space. Bedrooms upstairs, and large living room dining area down stairs. Bay window ensures light, bright.Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8890 N Sea Oaks Way
8890 North Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Rent this spectacular direct oceanfront 4 Bedroom,3.5 bathroom Penthouse condo with gorgeous panoramic Atlantic ocean views. Many upgrades through out with beautiful bedding and decor. Available now through Season 2021.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1460 Winding Oaks Circle
1460 Winding Oaks Circle West, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Great 3BR Tennis Villa in Sea Oaks with a one car garage. Easy walk to Tennis, Beach Club, Fitness, Center, Jungle Trail. Highly sought after location next to Tennis Gazebo. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks Mbrship fee of $19.26/day.
Results within 1 mile of Wabasso Beach
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8422 Poinciana Pl #7
8422 Poinciana Pl, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2100 sqft
Oceanfront Villa - FABULOUS OCEANFRONT VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL HIGH CEILINGS-GREAT LIGHT-VERY PRIVATE PATIO AND POOL AREA. SECURE COMMUNITY WITH GUARDED GATE. 9500 Seasonally, 4000 off season. Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4924183)
Similar Pages
Wabasso Beach 1 BedroomsWabasso Beach 2 BedroomsWabasso Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWabasso Beach 3 BedroomsWabasso Beach Apartments with Balcony
Wabasso Beach Apartments with GarageWabasso Beach Apartments with GymWabasso Beach Apartments with ParkingWabasso Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FL
Indialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FL