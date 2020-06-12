/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vero Beach South, FL
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
487 6th Street
487 6th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Don t pass this one up, centrally located, 3 bedrooms, new paint inside home and garage, new air conditioning. Ready to move in, great club house and community.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2533 2nd Street SW
2533 2nd Street Southwest, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cozy 3 bedroom home centrally located close to shopping and schools. Vacant! Won't last!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
259 Provence Place
259 Provence Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! PROVENCE BAY - 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS- TOWNHOUSE WITH GATED COMMUNITY, COMMUNITY POOL, UNFURNISHED, ANNAUL RENTAL ONLY!!! WILL NOT LAST!!!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1640 6th Avenue
1640 6th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Nice 3/2 in popular Rock Ridge Neighborhood. Close to Miracle Mile, shopping and beaches. Rent includes Lawn Care.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
504 10th Court
504 10th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MONTHLY RENTAL!!! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA home w/ den/office offers great spaces for entertaining, has screened in pool w/ fenced in backyard. 2 car garage plus plenty of additional parking.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
660 15th Place
660 15th Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1324 sqft
Available AUG 2020! "Little Manatee" a fully furnished turnkey 1300+ sq ft vacation rental just 3 miles to the beach and walking distance to tons of shopping/restaurants that downtown Vero Beach offers.
1 of 8
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
1830 50th Avenue
1830 50th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom 1 bath home with stainless steel appliances and fenced in backyard. LED lighting installed to save energy and to lower the electric bill.
1 of 27
Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
1430 10th Manor
1430 10th Manor, Vero Beach South, FL
Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath lake home in desirable Waterford Lakes. Tree-lined neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac. Large screened in patio offers panoramic views. Large master suite and multiple living areas.
Results within 1 mile of Vero Beach South
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2627 12th Square SW
2627 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
Spacious 4 bedroom home - spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located at a private community in Vero Beach (RLNE5321584)
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
547 Calamondin Way
547 Calamondin Way SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
First Floor Master Bedroom Suite! Two bedrooms, Open Loft/office and full bath on 2nd level. Nice corner lot in sought after Citrus Springs. Amenities: Pool, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball & social clubs. ANNUAL LEASES ONLY.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1090 Southlakes Way
1090 Southlakes Way SW, Indian River County, FL
Large 4bed 3 bath split plan,master suite
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
413 W Tangerine
413 W Tangerine Sq SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Citrus Village 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Large floo rplan, tile in main areas, carpeted bedrooms. Minutes to everything in Vero. Tenant occupied * 24 hr notice required.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2646 12th Square SW
2646 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. Lakefront 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home for rent located just steps from the community pool in the gated community of Majestic Oaks. Brand new carpet, paint, appliances and more.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
601 E Causeway Boulevard
601 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Your own slice of paradise! This beautifully updated, waterfront barrier island home on a canal is close to South Beach, shops and restaurants.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1985 34th Avenue
1985 34th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Turnkey rental fully furnished and close to everything! All the comforts of home. Spacious rental with oversized screen porch. All utilities included. Available now!
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
842 Langrove Avenue
842 Langrove Ave South West, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
BRADFORD PLACE 3/2 1/2, LARGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE, SIDEWALKS, PRESERVE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH FEE - NO CATS
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
455 19th Place
455 19th Place, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to Pineapple Place! Named after the universal sign of hospitality, a fully furnished turnkey short-term rental less than 2.5 miles to the beach and a very short walk to the shops and eateries of Miracle Mile.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6095 Bella Rosa Lane
6095 Bella Rosa Drive, West Vero Corridor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Luxury townhome with high end finishes now available. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a 1 car garage is centrally located near shopping, restaurants, I95 and beaches. Gas range and tankless water heater saves on utility bill.
Similar Pages
Vero Beach South 1 BedroomsVero Beach South 2 BedroomsVero Beach South 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVero Beach South 3 BedroomsVero Beach South Apartments with Balcony
Vero Beach South Apartments with GarageVero Beach South Apartments with GymVero Beach South Apartments with ParkingVero Beach South Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FL
Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLMerritt Island, FL