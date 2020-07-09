521 Wade Street

Amenities

3 Bedroom/2 Bath home recently remodeled & updated (new appliances, cabinets a counter tops, new flooring, new paint, new light fixtures) for rent, centrally located in downtown Trenton. Nice size fenced yard. Rental comes with ceiling fans, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, microwave hood, central AC/Heat, washer/dryer hook-ups for stacked unit. First, last and security to move in. ($3,000) Application fee of $50 per adult. Minimum Credit Score of 640 or better. Sorry no pets.