521 Wade Street

521 East Wade Street · (352) 463-9494
Location

521 East Wade Street, Trenton, FL 32693

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bedroom/2 Bath home recently remodeled & updated (new appliances, cabinets a counter tops, new flooring, new paint, new light fixtures) for rent, centrally located in downtown Trenton. Nice size fenced yard. Rental comes with ceiling fans, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, microwave hood, central AC/Heat, washer/dryer hook-ups for stacked unit. First, last and security to move in. ($3,000) Application fee of $50 per adult. Minimum Credit Score of 640 or better. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

