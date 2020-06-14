/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
56 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tice, FL
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Tice
1 Unit Available
355-6 Royal Palm Park Rd.
355 Royal Palm Park Rd, Tice, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796749)
Results within 5 miles of Tice
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
$
44 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
883 sqft
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
$
Forum
34 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
Forum
9 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
862 sqft
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
Pelican Preserve
9 Units Available
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
886 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
269 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
213 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
72 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
889 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1064 N. Tamiami Tr. 91
1064 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
720 sqft
Nice One Bed/One Bath Near Downtown! - Property Id: 293928 Great Community, great neighbors! This all inclusive apartment will be available 06/12/2020, we're accepting applications!!! Welcome to paradise, in a charming community on the stunning
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Metro Park
1 Unit Available
2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817
2915 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
662 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo is located on the 3rd floor and features an open kitchen with breakfast bar, a separate dining area, a balcony with creek view and exterior storage closet.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3338 N Key DR
3338 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
This gorgeous well maintained condo located in the pristine WATERFRONT community "Palms at Waters Edge" in North Fort Myers is Available this 2020 Season (JAN-APRIL).
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1699 Ixora DR
1699 Ixora Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
Perfect one bedroom for a single person or couple. Large bedroom with separate living room. Space for a cute kitchen nook table. Water is included in rent. This property is close to downtown Ft Myers.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Downtown Fort Myers Historic District
1 Unit Available
1415 Dean ST
1415 Dean Street, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
656 sqft
Just reduced!! Live, work and play in Fort Myers River District at the Historic Dean Building in the Heart of the City. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment and special events throughout the year.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1929 Ricardo AVE
1929 Ricardo Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
Small efficiency duplex located off of Ricardo ave and US 41 in Fort Myers. Tile. $795 month + $1500 Security req'd to move in. SMOKING PROHIBITED. *MAX occupants is 2* No pets allowed. Home is on city water.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
2500 Edwards DR
2500 Edwards Drive, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,625
Luxury waterfront senior living! Our 55+ resort style senior living center is located in the historic downtown river district of Ft Myers.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
2875 Palm Beach BLVD
2875 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
**off season rental Available until December 2020**Vacation in this boater friendly gated river district community that offers river frontage and gulf access. Free boat slip & secure dry storage are included in rent.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Metro Park
1 Unit Available
2845 Winkler AVE
2845 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
560 sqft
One bedroom One bath condo on the first floor with lake view! Granite counters in kitchen and bath. Sorry NO pets. Centrally Located in Ft Myers Near Colonial/Metro Area - Available now! Application will apply.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3454 Hancock Bridge PKY
3454 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
VERY FLEXIBLE owner. one bedroom furnished condo. Water views from balcony. Efficient kitchen with appliances and complete kitchen wares. Dining table and chairs, living room set, television, all with views to the water just beyond.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
1900 Clifford ST
1900 Clifford Street, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Don't miss this opportunity to live in the first High-rise built in Fort Myers! A prime location for Downtown Fort Myers Riverfront Living.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
East 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2745 1st ST
2745 First Street, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
No in person showings at this time. 05/23 expected date.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
3407 Winkler AVE
3407 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
684 sqft
FRESHLY painted condo unit with new carpets and floors. READY for occupancy 1 bedroom , 1 bathroom, walk in closet, washer and dryer. HOA application and approval required. No pets allowed. WELCOME HOME!
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
210 Crescent Lake Drive
210 Crescent Lake Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$826
700 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1696054 A coveted rental unit in North Fort Myers! Your next home includes: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom.
