apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM
181 Apartments for rent in Three Oaks, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
9683 Roundstone Circle
9683 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1707 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Fort Myers, den convertible to fourth bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
17574 Brickstone Loop
17574 Brickstone Loop, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1707 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2072671 6 month lease only.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9535 Roundstone Circle
9535 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1707 sqft
3/2.5 Townhome in Timberwalk! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with entertainment area upstairs. Master bath offers large garden tub and walk in shower. Granite countertops and all black appliances. Screened lanai with extra storage.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
17549 Brickstone LOOP
17549 Brickstone Loop, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1707 sqft
Clean and well-maintained townhome in the Timberwalk gated community available mid-May! This spectacular unit consists of 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, a Single-Car Garage, and Screened Lanai. You'll even find ceiling fans and window treatments.
Results within 1 mile of Three Oaks
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
$
25 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,150
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 2 at 06:06pm
$
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1384 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
20700 Persimmon PL
20700 Persimmon Place, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath with den, den has murphy bed. Beautiful leaded glass pane entry door opens to a spacious open floor plan. Kitchen has been updated with new appliances, and granite countertop.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
20281 Estero Gardens CIR
20281 Estero Gardens Circle, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Complete turnkey 2 bedroom plus den in the "Villagio" The Villagio offers 24 hour guarded gate entry with two pools (one a resort style) and a jacuzzi, a town center including 54 seat movie theatre, Café, Fitness center, Library, Clubroom and Tennis
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
17365 Homewood Road
17365 Homewood Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1522 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
17389 Kentucky Road
17389 Kentucky Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1342 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
20611 Country Creek DR
20611 Country Creek Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
This 1st Floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Fully-Furnished Condo is located in The Villages at Country Creek in Estero.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10017 Villagio Gardens Ln Unit 204
10017 Villagio Gardens Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1667 sqft
Rarely Available MOST POPULAR Milan Model! This home is a HUGE Two bedroom plus den, 2 bath, with one car attached garage luxury carriage home on the second floor! Enjoy a perfect split bedroom floorplan with spacious den/loft area, breakfast bar,
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10731 Mirasol Dr 405
10731 Mirasol Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out on this fully furnished gem! Enjoy the conveniences of a Turnkey property in a perfect location overlooking the Miromar Lakes 700+ acre lake.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10311 Via Romano CT
10311 Via Romano Court, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1965 sqft
Available for Seasonal or Annual Lease. This beautiful well-appointed luxury Corsica Model home offers 3 bedrooms plus a den, two and a half baths, with a split bedroom layout.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10131 North Silver Palm DR
10131 North Silver Palm Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1420 sqft
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020*** Single family POOL home in beautiful gated Copper Oaks! This nicely appointed home has 2 bedrooms *PLUS A DEN*, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen and baths boast maple cabinetry and granite counter tops.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
20131 Estero Gardens CIR
20131 Estero Gardens Circle, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1667 sqft
Available for 2021 Season! This spacious condo recently underwent a complete renovation. Enjoy comfort close white shaker cabinets, quartz counters and whirlpool stainless steel appliance package.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10636 Jackson Square DR
10636 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3348 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020 for $4,000 and January 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021 for $6,500. This shows just like a model home.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10000 Isola WAY
10000 Isola Way, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1716 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SEASON, OFF SEASON OR ANNUAL. Stunning single family home in the quaint neighborhood of Tivoli. This 2 bedroom plus den home is located on the beautiful lake within Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club, the Award Winning No.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9631 Falconer WAY
9631 Falconer Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2095 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Video walkthrough available. Available for rent for the first time. This three car garage 3bd+den home is situated within a gated community and on an over-sized lot.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10090 Valiant CT
10090 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2134 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY - SEPTEMBER 2020 ONLY! Stunning light and bright 2nd floor 3 bedroom condo with a den, 3 baths and a 2 car garage! Open floor plan with 10’ ceilings and natural lighting throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9723 Heatherstone Lake CT
9723 Heatherstone Lake Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
Heatherstone at Rookery Pointe! Tile throughout the kitchen, living room and dining area, with carpet on 2nd floor bedroom room areas. The kitchen offers a pantry and breakfast nook and easy access to your one car garage.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302
10750 Vivaldi Court, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2698 sqft
Your slice of paradise awaits you in this exquisite condo with one of the most serene and tranquil views in the #1 Award Winning Community of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club. Views from one every room and overlooks the Vivaldi'a private pool.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10343 Via Romano CT
10343 Via Romano Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1772 sqft
Miromar Lakes is truly one of the finest and has been masterfully designed around 700 acres of fresh water and features white sandy beaches with cabanas. Enjoy boating, fishing & skiing or a casual lunch at the Blue Water Beach Grill.
