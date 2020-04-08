2230 WELCOME WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court bocce court parking pool shuffle board garage internet access tennis court

Must see this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den designer home. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing. It is fully furnished with everything you need to enjoy your vacation. Enjoy your mornings on the enclosed lanai looking at the beautiful lake, and enjoy your evenings with free live entertainment at one of the 3 squares. This property includes a 2 seater golf cart complimentary to your stay. All of our properties have WiFi, Cable/satellite TV. The Villages, Florida has all the activities you could dream of. With your temporary Resident ID you have access to 33 executive golf courses and 12 Championship golf courses. Golf in the Villages is tailored to all levels of play. Whether your a beginner or if have a low handicap. You may also enjoy any of the recreation centers and Olympic sized swimming pools. Recreation centers offer outdoor activities such as bocce ball, shuffleboard courts, tennis, pickle ball, horseshoe pits, basketball and more than 500 indoor events. Explore one the 3 public squares in your complimentary golf cart. We look forward to having you!