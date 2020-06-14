Apartment List
FL
/
st james city
/
dog friendly apartments
69 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. James City, FL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4923 Flamingo Dr.
4923 Flamingo Drive, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pine Island Bungalow - Two bedroom, two bathroom home located in Flamingo Bay on Pine Island. Storage room outside. Comes furnished with yard care. Community offers pool, clubhouse and boat ramp. Pets allowed with approval. (RLNE5743012)

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5209 Western DR
5209 Western Drive, St. James City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Welcome to the Sunset Ranchette! Available for either monthly or annual rental beginning 7/1/2020. Well maintained 2011 3/2 manufactured home situated on 13.84 acres, which includes 10.51 acres of protected mangrove/preserve land & 3.3 acres uplands.
Results within 5 miles of St. James City

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
506 NW 38th PL
506 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Waterfront Cape Coral Pool home available for rent!  This beauty is situated on a pristine street with gorgeous homes surrounding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths and 3 car garage with a boat dock with lift.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2807 SW 31st LN
2807 Southwest 31st Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,191
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2830 SW 43rd ST
2830 Southwest 43rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available in June. It is not everyday you get a chance to live in one of the finest homes in Cape Coral. Experience 'La Dolce Vita' in this 4 Bedroom 4 Bath home on the spreader canal.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5793 Cape Harbour DR
5793 Cape Harbour Drive, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
This fantastic condo has great views from the 11th floor corner unit. Large 3 bedroom upgraded 1740 sf unit in Cape Harbour.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2676 Bellingham CT
2676 Bellingham Court, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Yes it's in Sandoval, one of the most desired gated communities in the city of Cape Coral. Fantastic 2 story luxury residence with plenty of room to roam, both inside and outside. Huge back yard perfect for yard games and it overlooks a private lake.
Results within 10 miles of St. James City
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Trafalgar
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2303 Southwest 21st Terrace
2303 Southwest 21st Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1857 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15206-4 Stringfellow Rd.
15206 Stringfellow Rd, Bokeelia, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
525 sqft
- (RLNE3942584)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1424 SE 6th Ave
1424 1424/1426 SE 6th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Duplex - Property Id: 295985 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the water, 1 car garage. Screened in lani. Located off academy with easy access to the veterans bridge.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2473 Verdmont Ct
2473 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2031 sqft
Do you want to impress your friends and family with the Sandoval address? Well this is a great place to start! PLUS...

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1628 SW 13th ST
1628 Southwest 13th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE NOW!! This home offers a spacious great room concept with 3 bedrooms plus den (the den has a closet and can be use as a 4th bedroom) , 2 bathrooms, a laundry room, jack, and Jill bathroom, master his/her closet and two car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
114 SW 56th TER
114 Southwest 56th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Direct Access Cape Coral Pool Home Available for rent – Take a look at this amazing deal!  Prime location right off Pelican and El Dorado Pkwy in a beautiful neighborhood and surrounding homes within walking distance to
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in St. James City, FL

Finding an apartment in St. James City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

