/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 AM
18 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Augustine Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
9 E Street
9 E Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Prime Location Rental,60 Steps From The Sand. This Unit Boasts A Fully Fenced Backyard,2 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms. Very Spacious Rental Unit With A Great Layout. Pets Possible!
1 of 17
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
104 Casters Court
104 Casters Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1630 sqft
Sweet location Close to beach, shops and in the midst of sought after St. Augustine Beach activity. Unfurnished 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home Located in Serenity Bay, close to the beach, shopping and restaurants plus zoned for top schools.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
104 Serenity Bay Blvd
104 Serenity Bay Boulevard, St. Augustine Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1610 sqft
Updated Beautiful Home in Serenity Bay - Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths Key West style home. 2 story home with garage plus a bonus room/loft Located on Anastasia Island. Close to the beach and easy biking around the area.
Results within 1 mile of St. Augustine Beach
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
17205 Harbour Vista Circle
17205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
Partially Furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bed/2 Bath Granada Floor Plan Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Formal Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Right Off The Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of St. Augustine Beach
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
$
6 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1356 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 King Arthur Ct
120 King Arthur Court, St. Augustine Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
3010 sqft
Spacious house, convenient location, great school - Property Id: 314061 Available immediately. Priced low to rent out fast. New vinyl floor on the second floor. VERY LARGE HOME (3010sqft) with lots of room to roam.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
428 S Hidden Tree Dr
428 South Hidden Tree Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1607 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been recently renovated and is ready for move in! Featuring 1,607 sq ft of living space, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, spacious living area and more! Fresh
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Lincolnville
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
243 Amistad Drive
243 Amistad Drive, St. Augustine Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1799 sqft
Peace, quiet and serenity with this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome tucked away in St. Augustine's Villages of Valencia! Upstairs loft can be used for a quiet reading nook or extra den. The master bedroom and bath are located downstairs.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
549 Segovia Road
549 Segovia Road, St. Augustine South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1532 sqft
Freshly Renovated Home In The St. Augustine South Subdivision. Interior: Modern Kitchen And Bathrooms. Fresh Paint. New Epoxy Concrete Flooring That Looks Like You’re Walking On Marble Throughout! Updated Plumbing,Electrical And Hvac.
1 of 34
Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
210 Devon Circle
210 Devon Circle, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1635 sqft
Large 2 bedroom/2 bathroom with Garage - https://rently.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2529 Vista Cove Rd
2529 Vista Cove Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1448 sqft
Enjoy your morning coffee while watching the sunrise over the river. This condo offers serenity from the craziness of everyday life. You won't even hear your neighbors in this well built unit.
Results within 10 miles of St. Augustine Beach
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
124 Plantation Point Drive
124 Plantation Point Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1186 sqft
•Newer construction duplex •Living room and dining area combo •Kitchen offers:stainless steel appliances including over the stove microwave, dark wood cabinets and a breakfast bar •Carpet in main living areas and bedrooms •Split bedroom
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
110 Ocean Hollow Lane
110 Ocean Hollow Lane, Villano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
964 sqft
Come view the third floor STUNNING ocean views and live like you're on vacation year round! The peaceful feeling this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo gives you is priceless.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
997 Oak Arbor Circle
997 Oak Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom home in Heritage Park! - Come see this beautifully updated home in Heritage Park! This home features an open floorplan and serene lake views! All 4 bedrooms have carpet, and the main living areas are a beautiful
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
569 CABERNET PL
569 Cabernet Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1599 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom,2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Tuscany Village community in St Augustine,FL!This unit boasts approximately 1,600 sqft. of living space.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1050 BELLA VISTA BLVD
1050 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1182 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of St Augustine at Las Palmas! This gated community is located right on the water. Enjoy spectacular sunsets & the natural marsh views from your newly screened lanai on the 3rd floor.
Similar Pages
St. Augustine Beach 2 BedroomsSt. Augustine Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Augustine Beach 3 BedroomsSt. Augustine Beach Apartments with Balcony
St. Augustine Beach Apartments with GarageSt. Augustine Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Augustine Beach Apartments with ParkingSt. Augustine Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
St. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLDe Leon Springs, FLNeptune Beach, FL