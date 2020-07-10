/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:04 AM
249 Apartments for rent in Southgate, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Gate
2515 SUNNYSIDE STREET
2515 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1578 sqft
Wonderful opportunity in Hibiscus Park with Southside Elementary School and minutes away to Sarasota Memorial Hospital! This move in ready home features 3BR/2Bath for immediate occupancy. Combination of living and dinning and separate eat-in-kitchen.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Gate
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Gate
2748 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2748 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1365 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED, EASY ACCESS TO BEACHES AND DOWN TOWN. 2 Bedrooms and two baths with a lanai and washer/dryer in the condo. King sized bed in the master and a work area. Small pets are welcome with a pet fee.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3602 Beneva Road #404
3602 Beneva Rd, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2411 GROVE STREET
2411 Grove Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1226 sqft
Beautiful Turnkey home with lanai, backyard fireplace & outdoor kitchen Perfectly located just a few blocks from Siesta Drive and The Westfield Mall, bike to downtown Sarasota or the Beach. Located in a quiet neighborhood that offers peace & quiet.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Gate
2746 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2746 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Fantastic turnkey furnished condo available to rent in Orchid Oaks. This updated corner unit condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room/dining room/kitchen combination and a laundry room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Gate
2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2745 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1376 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020/2021. Very clean and spacious Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental. Unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large kitchen with pass-through window. King bed in master bedroom, queen bed in bedroom 2.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2907 HYDE PARK STREET
2907 Hyde Park Street, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN and Relax in this charming Home- two bedrooms + a den, two bath, FURNISHED. Centrally located minutes from DOWNTOWN SARASOTA and world renowned SIESTA KEY BEACH, ST ARMAND'S CIRCLE, LIDO BEACH shopping, dining and theaters.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2249 Grove St
2249 Grove Street, Southgate, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
350 sqft
Located in desirable Southgate neighborhood, close to Siesta Key beach, Arlington Park, and downtown Sarasota. At only 0.5 miles from Sarasota Memorial Hospital it is an ideal location for hospital staff.
Results within 1 mile of Southgate
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3700 S Osprey Ave., #305
3700 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
Annual unfurnished 2/1 top floor condo near northern entrance to Siesta Key! - Annual, unfurnished 2/1 condo on top floor very close to northern access to Siesta Key. This roomy condo has NO CARPETING-flooring is tile and vinyl.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Poinsettia
1886 Bougainvillea St
1886 Bougainvillea Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1474 sqft
Tropical 3 BR/2 BA Short Term Rental Home Near Siesta Key - Have your own tropical retreat in this cozy, charming rental home! Ideally located close to Siesta Key, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St.
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Alta Vista
2278 Tamisola St
2278 Tami Sola Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2222 sqft
If you're looking to live the good life in downtown Sarasota then this two-story contemporary home is a must see! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features stunning elements of luxury and high design throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Park
2241 HYDE PARK STREET
2241 Hyde Park Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1620 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 1620 Sq. Ft. near Arlington Park.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1959 Toucan Way Unit 207
1959 Toucan Way, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Available August 1, 2020. Nice clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo with washer and dryer. Being located on the 2nd floor of this two story building will be nice and quiet.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
San Remo
3711 TANGIER TERRACE
3711 Tangier Terrace, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2135 sqft
Updated POOL Home in San Remo.San Remo is a classic community near the North Siesta Key bridge; this home has been elegantly updated. The family room overlooks the pool and is filled with natural light.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2392 SANDRALA DRIVE
2392 Sandrala Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4756 sqft
GREAT"OLD" FLORIDA SETTING AND GET EXCITED FOR THIS HIDDEN GEM FAMILY HOME. LOCATED ON PHILLIPPI RIVER WITH BOAT DOCK AND LIFT. BEAUTIFUL LARGE POOL AREA WITH POOL CABANA AND SPA. DOUBLE HEIGHT POOL CAGE.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Arlington Park
2106 Temple St
2106 Temple Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1001 sqft
2106 Temple Street is ready to be lived in.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
1401 CROCKER STREET
1401 Crocker Street, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
West of Trail Pecky Cypress Florida cottage. This home is the epitome of Old Florida Charm. Built in 1945 and maintained with love, this two-bedroom, two-bath home has a spacious living room with skylights.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sarasota Springs
4027 CONDOR LANE
4027 Condor Lane, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1187 sqft
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an attached carport. This beautiful home has been renovated top to bottom. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and white shaker cabinets with slow close doors and drawers.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Alta Vista
2766 LYLE STREET
2766 Lyle Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
988 sqft
Cute house easy access to downtown, local schools and YMCA. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, large fenced yard and beautiful terrazzo floors. Updated kitchen, extra bonus room overlooking the backyard, patio and fenced backyard.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Arlington Park
2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET
2216 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
986 sqft
Centrally located Cordova Gardens. Just blocks from Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Southside Village and Sarasota's exciting downtown area.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Park
1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE
1415 South School Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1126 sqft
Location, Location, Location... Your URBAN OASIS awaits! This charming & updated 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom home, sits on the perfect corner lot. The freshly updated kitchen has BRAND NEW stainless appliances.
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2309 LYNN STREET
2309 Lynn Street, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
Lovely single family home in Ridgewood available for rent. This light and bright two bedroom two bathroom turnkey furnished single family home has a lots of appeal.
