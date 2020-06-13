Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

50 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Venice, FL

Finding an apartment in South Venice that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
960 Jamaica Road
960 Jamaica Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
- This bright 2 bedroom 2 bath home close to Venice amazing beaches. Owner is purchasing passes to South Venice Ferry that will take you to the private beach.

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
747 Hobart Road
747 Hobart Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
962 sqft
Annual Rental: 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage in South Venice - Now available for an annual rental: Well maintained 2-bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. This home features a split floor plan and new flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Venice
1 Unit Available
290 DRAGON ROAD
290 Dragon Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
854 sqft
**NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 FOR SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. NO ANNUAL LEASES** Enjoy your summer in SW Florida in this cozy turnkey, pet-friendly beach cottage just a short 10 minute walk to the Legacy Trail and Intracoastal Waterway.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Venice
1 Unit Available
961 EVEREST ROAD
961 Everest Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Three (3) month minimum .Charming, meticulously maintained South Venice POOL home .
Results within 1 mile of South Venice
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Featuring spacious 2 bedroom apartments with high quality finishes. Our location gives you access to the best Venice has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
10908 Bull Rush Dr.
10908 Bullrush Dr, Venice Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3254 sqft
Sarasota National living the good life - Rented Jan Feb and March 2020 Seasonal Sarasota National Lennar built this 3254 sq.ft. beautiful home available for 2020, new 2018.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
1704 Sandy Court
1704 Sandy Court, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1354 sqft
Venice Gardens Home on Cul-de-sac - Annual Rental with Two Car Garage - Annual Unfurnished Venice Gardens home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an "open and airy feeling" with a comfortably sized living and dining room combination with separate

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
119 Base Ave E
119 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home available on the Island of Venice. Back half of duplex offering almost 1000 sqft of living space plus covered carport parking, additional assigned outdoor parking and a storage shed gives tons of room to spread out.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
243 GARDENIA ROAD
243 Gardenia Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1276 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath with a your own oversize pool. Attached one car garage. Semi fenced in yard. Newer carpets and tile in main living area. Separate area by the kitchen could be open den or family room. Newer Bathroom by the kitchen.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5223 Layton Drive
5223 Layton Drive, Sarasota County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2234 sqft
5223 Layton Drive Available 05/15/20 Ventura Village Home for Rent in Venice - Coming available in mid-May! Check out this large 4 bedroom and 2 bath single family home in the gated Ventura Village community in Venice.

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
107 HOURGLASS DRIVE
107 Hourglass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2348 sqft
Where else can you find a 2,350 sq.ft.
Results within 5 miles of South Venice
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
Chestnut Creek Estates
8 Units Available
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
$
58 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
131 Wayforest Drive
131 Wayforest Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2023 sqft
For the 2021 SEASON: January, February & March $5,500/mo - INCLUDES GOLF!) .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 Stone Briar Creek Drive
309 Stone Briar Creek Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3400 sqft
Courtyard private pool Golf club Gulf of Florida - Property Id: 265831 Immaculately clean very private courtyard stunning house with the 3 beds and 3 and 1/2 bath with an extra room and very large kitchen in a very quiet and safe neighborhood

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1459 Strada D Argento
1459 Strada D Argento, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1602 sqft
Bright single family home with pool overlooking golf course - RENTED Jan, Feb March and April 2020 This bright newly updated 2 bedrooms 2 bath pool home .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
13826 Vancanza Dr
13826 Vancanza Drive, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2444 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504 New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
10800 Tarflower Dr #101 - 10800 Tarflower Dr.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
705 Matland St
705 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 705 Matland St in Nokomis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
328 Winfield Way
328 Winfield Way, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Welcome to this 2 bedroom 2 bath vacation getaway located a few blocks from Nokomis Beach and Casey Key!! You'll find a spacious livingroom and dining room leading to the kitchen, a fabulous bright and light Florida room in addition to a very

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.
City Guide for South Venice, FL

With a chilled out nightlife, beautiful white sand beaches, and all the fishing anyone could possibly dream of, it's hard to deny the charm of tiny South Venice, Florida.

South Venice has just over 13,000 people packed into six square miles, making the community quite crowded. It's easy to see why. Besides the beautiful natural landscapes that surround the city, the weather is remarkably consistent with a low of just 51, even in the coldest months, and a toasty high of 95 degrees in the middle of July. Because of the fantastic climate and the gorgeous views, the area is in high demand -- which means high property values. Living in South Venice is a pricy endeavor, but it can be well worth it, particularly for those that enjoy being close to a beach, yet still away from the beach culture. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in South Venice, FL

Finding an apartment in South Venice that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

