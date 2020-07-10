/
apartments with washer dryer
150 Apartments for rent in South Venice, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodmere Village At Jacaranda
3730 Cadbury Circle #330
3730 Cadbury Cir 330 Bld 2, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1721 sqft
Annual unfurnished Condo with an Amazing location in an atrium setting at Woodmere At Jacaranda 55+ Community.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Venice
1240 FLAMINGO ROAD
1240 Flamingo Road, South Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1514 sqft
3/2/2 Home Located Conveniently to Beaches, Shopping, Downtown Venice. Living/Dining Rooms, Family Room, Walk-in-Closet in Master, Large Yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1767 BELVIDERE ROAD
1767 Belvidere Road, South Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
A short distance to Manasota Beach this 3 bed 2 bath pool home with one car garage located on a quiet street is ready for the 2021 season. Everything inside is new, from the all bamboo floors to the granite counter tops.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Venice
941 CYPRESS ROAD
941 Cypress Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1220 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021, as well as APRIL 2021! Also available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $1,400/month, and $600/week.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Venice
20941 S FETTERBUSH PLACE S
20941 Fetterbush Pl, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1526 sqft
Welcome to a brand new life in The Preserve at West Villages! Enjoy the spacious Canterbury Model. This cute villa features an open floor plan including 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths in a well-designed 1526 SF of living space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Venice
961 EVEREST ROAD
961 Everest Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Three (3) month minimum .Charming, meticulously maintained South Venice POOL home .
Results within 1 mile of South Venice
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
119 Base Ave E
119 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home available on the Island of Venice. Back half of duplex offering almost 1000 sqft of living space plus covered carport parking, additional assigned outdoor parking and a storage shed gives tons of room to spread out.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5816 MONROE ROAD
5816 Monroe Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1794 sqft
Move in today! Annual rental now available in popular GULF VIEW ESTATES. Elegant two bedroom home on a corner lot.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Venice
707 BEVERLY ROAD
707 Beverly Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1430 sqft
WELCOME TO YOUR HOME AWAY FROM HOME! This beautifully redone home will truly make you feel like you are at home while on your Florida retreat. Minutes to the gorgeous Venice beaches, downtown, and night life. $1900.00 off season rent per month $3300.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Venice Gardens
1655 WILLOW LANE
1655 Willow Lane, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1746 sqft
PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE MAGNOLIA! EVERY ROOM HAS A VIEW!! Inside you will find a spacious 2 bed/3 baths 1746 sq ft, open floor plan home with authentic tile flooring from Spain and accent tiles from Mexico.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Venice Gardens
316 GLEN OAK ROAD
316 Glen Oak Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1107 sqft
Seasonal Rental now Available! Beautifully remodeled furnished home with high-end modern leather furnishings throughout. Waterproof plank flooring and freshly painted in designer colors.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4215 VICENZA DRIVE
4215 Vicenza Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1383 sqft
Seasonal/Vacation condo located in Casa Di Amici of the Venetia community. A 3 MONTH Minimum rental is required. This beautiful ground floor end unit provides 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and offers bright and cozy furnishings and a serene pond view.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9379 CARNABY DRIVE
9379 Carnaby Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1489 sqft
RENTED 11/1/20 TO 5/31/21. Posted rate is winter/peak season. Villa is available in the off-season for $1,700.00/month. HOA minimum rental requirement is 7 months. Two Bedroom plus den and Two Bath end unit villa.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
255 MISSION TRAIL S
255 Mission Trail South, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1064 sqft
Available April 2020 on... Centrally located to the Island. Turn-Key Furnished End Unit, this second floor two bedrooms, two bath condo invites you to the Florida Lifestyle. The kitchen features Wood Cabinets and newer appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE
564 Circlewood Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
Three bedroom two bath detached Villa in active community with two pools, jacuzzi, club house, library, fitness room, game room, many activities to join in if you wish, bingo, cards, socials.
1 of 18
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
107 HOURGLASS DRIVE
107 Hourglass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2348 sqft
Where else can you find a 2,350 sq.ft.
Results within 5 miles of South Venice
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
43 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN by appointment and can't wait to see you! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive July rent free, plus $750 off August & September when you move in by 7/31/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best in Venice, Florida
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Venice Farms
1000 San Lino Circle Unit 1014
1000 San Lino Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
Spacious Ground floor - Annual unfurnished Condo in Beautiful San Lino Community with Community Pool - Annual unfurnished Condo with Single-car garage - centrally located to all of Venice Amenities! Spacious Ground floor corner-Unit providing lake
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Venice
528 Barcelona Ave. #214
528 Barcelona Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
793 sqft
2021 Season Availability January – April: $3,100/mo (3 month minimum) - Seasonal Availability $3100/mon - Available Jan 2021 to April 2021 (3 month minimum) This charming Condo on Venice Island is the perfect number of blocks from Venice Beach to
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
12515 Felice Drive
12515 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable
1 of 45
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
705 Matland St
705 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3860 sqft
Where do we start with this one?...
1 of 33
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
416 Sunset Dr
416 Sunset Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2516 sqft
Enjoy the good life at this Venice Island 3 bed, 4.5 bath, pool home with private beach access to the Gulf of Mexico. This home really shows off opulence at it's best.
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
328 Winfield Way
328 Winfield Way, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Welcome to this 2 bedroom 2 bath vacation getaway located a few blocks from Nokomis Beach and Casey Key!! You'll find a spacious livingroom and dining room leading to the kitchen, a fabulous bright and light Florida room in addition to a very
