Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

268 Apartments for rent in South Gate Ridge, FL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in South Gate Ridge means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider be... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3347 Thornwood Road
3347 Thornwood Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1803 sqft
You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
4009 FORISTALL AVENUE
4009 Foristall Avenue, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1487 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come escape to Sunny Sarasota & relax at Tina’s Coastal Oasis! This delightful townhome located only 6.
Results within 1 mile of South Gate Ridge
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
15 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5057 Deuce Street
5057 Duece Street, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1837 sqft
Sarasota Area close to beaches and shopping - Located in the one of best places in Sarasota. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath bright townhouse in Enclave at Forest Lakes is located near Downtown, Siesta Key beach, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2950 Clark Rd, #212
2950 Clark Rd, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept,

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
2937 Maiden Lane
2937 Maiden Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1478 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
3510 TREE LINE COURT
3510 Tree Line Court, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1405 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Describes this 2BD/2BA furnished villa on the lake in an active 55+ community. This unit can be rented for season or long term. Close to one of the number one beaches in Florida, Siesta Key.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE
8760 Trattoria Terrace, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1664 sqft
Just pick up your toothbrush and bags and come down to enjoy this beautiful & immaculate fully furnished villa located in the gated community of Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch. This home offers 2 bedroom, den/office, 2 full bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2514 MARLETTE STREET
2514 Marlette Street, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2401 sqft
For rent with one year lease minimum. No pets. Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home with a metal standing seam roof. Philippi shores school district. Home is located near everything. Short drive to downtown and beaches. 1/2 and acre yard.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2772 WOODGATE LANE
2772 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
874 sqft
Centrally located to desirable locations of Sarasota. Minutes from Siesta Key’s beautiful beaches, Gulf Gates eclectic restaurants, and downtown.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
6110 WILSHIRE CIRCLE
6110 Wilshire Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2223 sqft
UPDATED***55+ Active community. This spacious villa has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors in the living area and carpet int he bedrooms. Beautiful lake view sits outside your Florida room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
5717 ASHTON WAY
5717 Ashton Way, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1624 sqft
Available July 1, 2020! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 Baths condo at Ashton Lakes. 33 acres of playground with 2 swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, bocce ball, shuffle board.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
5517 ASHTON WAY
5517 Ashton Way, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
GREAT LOCATION...MINUTES FROM SIESTA KEY. Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo nestled back on a cul-de-sac in the quiet community of ASHTON LAKES.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
5620 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5620 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1233 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1, 2020-MAY 31, 2021. BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW , THIS 2 BED 2 BATH WITH A DEN CAN SLEEP UP TO 6 GUESTS.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE
5561 Riverbluff Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
Fantastic Sarasota Furnished Rental Available. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Carport, and Laundry Room. Great location, marina, in a very active 55 plus community.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1343 sqft
Seasonal rental inquiries only, not available for annual lease. Prices fluctuate throughout the year. Subject to availability.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
3255 BENEVA ROAD
3255 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
876 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED Sarasota condo rental. Screened lanai overlooks pond with fountain. Electric, water, TV, WIFI, and internet included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
3225 BENEVA ROAD
3225 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom, two bath condo with amazing views of the fountain and pool club. Nice bright, sunny unit. Second floor unit has been updated with fresh paint and carpet. This complex is centrally located in Sarasota.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
South Gate
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
3203 BENEVA ROAD
3203 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
876 sqft
Completely remodeled ground-floor, 2-bedroom, 2-bath, condo located in a convenient community, close to shopping & transportation.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
3283 BENEVA ROAD
3283 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental with screened lanai. Completely remodeled kitchen. Newer furniture and flooring. Beds include King, Full, and Twins.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3602 Beneva Road #404
3602 Beneva Rd, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2950 CLARK ROAD
2950 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
COZY LAKEFRONT COMMUNITY! NICE GROUND FLOOR, END UNIT CONDO IN TRINITY VILLAGE. CLOSE TO WORLD FAMOUS SIESTA KEY BEACH, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS. SCREENED LANAI, NICELY FURNISHED. CARPET AND TILE.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
3013 CLARK ROAD
3013 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1320 sqft
LAKE VIEW! UPDATED, Spacious 2nd floor condo with vaulted ceilings and no carpet! King size bed in the master and two twins in the guest. Laundry inside the condo and a large lanai off the master and living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in South Gate Ridge, FL

Finding apartments with a pool in South Gate Ridge means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in South Gate Ridge could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

