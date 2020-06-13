27 Apartments for rent in South Brooksville, FL with garage

Apartment List
South Brooksville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break...

1 Unit Available
4129 Gevalia Drive
4129 Gevalia Drive, South Brooksville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2531 sqft
Custom built 4 bedroom 2 bath Alexander Renoir model with gorgeous lake and golf course view from the solar heated pool and over sized lanai. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, built in oven, & center island.
14 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.

1 Unit Available
4737 Ayrshire Drive
4737 Ayrshire Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Spring Hill, FL is now available.

1 Unit Available
5346 Tanner Road
5346 Tanner Road, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1436 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,436 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
4422 Larkenheath Dr
4422 Larkenheath Drive, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2049 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house. For Lease-Purchase - This property is available on a lease with purchase option only. Minimum option required before move-IN: $23,000.

Brookridge
1 Unit Available
14180 Holly Hammock Ln
14180 Holly Hammock Lane, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1881 sqft
Sweet 3br/2ba. Lots of room. For lease-purchase - *** LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM/ Minimum required before move-IN: $22,000.00 Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.

1 Unit Available
13273 Cori Loop
13273 Cori Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2273 sqft
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1st. $2900/3 months minimum. Security is equal to monthly rent. GATED 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Walking distance to the community POOL , GYM & TENNIS COURT. Utilities are included in rent and include Wi-fi Internet.

1 Unit Available
3439 Ambassador Ave
3439 Ambassador Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1664 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 POOL home in Spring Hill. Newly painted. This home features a nice open floor plan. The kitchen over looks the living room and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar.

1 Unit Available
5282 Brackenwood Drive
5282 Brackenwood Drive, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2439 sqft
for more information about this very spacious 4/3/3 in beautiful Sterling Hills gated community. Large corner lot. Formal living and dining room. Large kitchen with room to dine in. Kitchen has a breakfast bar that opens to a roomy great room.
1 Unit Available
3562 Ligonier Rd
3562 Ligonier Road, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1089 sqft
Welcome yourself into this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1 car garage pool home! Located in Spring Hill, FL.

1 Unit Available
9287 Spring Hill Dr
9287 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
THIS HOME BECOMES AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 15TH. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is located directly on Spring Hill Dr.

1 Unit Available
5032 Teather Street
5032 Teather Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1549 sqft
5032 Teather Street - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Home features bright & open floor plan with Great Room, Eat in Kitchen and Indoor Laundry Sorry, this property does not allow pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831289)

1 Unit Available
9123 Alexandria Dr.
9123 Alexandria Drive, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2517 sqft
Elegant Glen Lakes Pool Home - STUNNING Addison Preserve Grande 3/3/2 POOL HOME in prestigious Glen Lakes Gated Community. Over 2500 SQ FT this elegant home comes tastefully furnished. Beautiful tile and wood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
7527 Landmark Drive
7527 Landmark Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1128 sqft
Pack your bags and move in! Welcome Home! Beautifully maintained home has new flooring, bathrooms cabinets, kitchen, hot water heater, and offers a screened/covered lanai. Lawn maintenance is included in rent.

1 Unit Available
8274 Apple Orchard Road
8274 Apple Orchard Road, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Lakefront - Furnished and Equipped. Beautiful home, tile throughout, wood cabinets, Cozy Lake Front 2/2/1 with screen lanai. Available only thru 11/30/20 No Pets - No Smoking

1 Unit Available
10487 Monarch Street
10487 Monarch Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1684 sqft
Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage with enclose lanai. Fireplace will not be use by tenant. Always verify school zoning with the school system. Only one small pet (10 pound or less) with $250 non-refundable fee. Max 2 adults with 2 kids.

1 Unit Available
4228 Sweetbay Court
4228 Sweetbay Court, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3661 sqft
Florida Living - Available August 1st.

1 Unit Available
30480 PARK RIDGE DRIVE
30480 Park Ridge Drive, Hernando County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1411 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath with family room, completely furnished, 1 car attached garage, screened room, just bring your toothbrush and PJ's! Well maintained home, close to I-75.

1 Unit Available
11233 Roman Street
11233 Roman Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1884 sqft
FOR RENT Must see this large 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Home has over 1800 sq. ft of living. Has a separate room with a built in Jacuzzi. Another separate room that could be a office or den. Living room and family room.

The Heather
1 Unit Available
7488 Allen Drive
7488 Allen Drive, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1769 sqft
Golf Course Community. Remodeled 3/2/2 Home located in The Heather. Home has Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer, Dryer, Tile & carpet. Nice Lanai to enjoy the landscaped backyard. Plenty of storage space. Conveniently located to stores & medical.

1 Unit Available
11215 Archer Avenue
11215 Archer Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1472 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,472 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
1230 Channing Avenue
1230 Channing Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1428 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,428 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
9467 Northvale Street
9467 Northvale St, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1612 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,612 square feet.

1 Unit Available
7281 Apache Trail
7281 Apache Trail, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
268 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JULY 15, 2020. Furnished 2 Bedroom Vacation Rental in the Heart of Spring Hill. Queen beds in each Bedroom and pull-out sofa so it sleeps six comfortably. Spacious formal Living Room in addition to Kitchen/Dining/Family Room combo.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in South Brooksville, FL

South Brooksville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

