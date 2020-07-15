22 Apartments for rent in South Brooksville, FL with balconies

Apartment List
1 of 11


1 Unit Available
South Brooksville
848 Twigg Street
848 Twigg Street, South Brooksville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$875
768 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1991048 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 of 18


1 Unit Available
Candleglow Apartments
1071 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,023
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Candleglow Apartments in Brooksville, Florida – a picturesque community with plenty of community green space nestled under a dramatic canopy of Live Oak trees.
1 of 11


1 Unit Available
Candlelight
965 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We put no one above you! Our single-story ranch-style apartment homes feel more like home. You'll enjoy the country living with suburban accessibility. Candlelight is conveniently located in the heart of Brooksville.

1 of 19


1 Unit Available
5103 Newcross St
5103 Newcross St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Located in a 55+ community! Welcome yourself into this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home located in Clover Leaf Farms in Brooksville, FL.
1 of 99


15 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.

1 of 7


1 Unit Available
12943 Impatiens St
12943 Impatiens St, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful NEW 3 bedroom home located on quiet Cul-De-Sac in Spring Hill. Tile floor in living area, carpeting in the bedrooms. Open kitchen with granite counters give this home a spacious feel.

1 of 15


1 Unit Available
Brookridge
8499 Southern Charm Cir
8499 Southern Charm Circle, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1718 sqft
This beautiful home features all wood and ceramic tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts a lot of cabinets and countertop space that opens into the large living room area.

1 of 16


1 Unit Available
4737 Ayrshire Drive
4737 Ayrshire Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
This delightful home located in Spring Hill, FL is now available.

1 of 37


1 Unit Available
5466 Legend Hills Ln
5466 Legend Hills Lane, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1770 sqft
Silverthorn Gated Community, If you love to golf this is the property for you, don't let this 2 bedroom plus den (which could be used as a 3rd bedroom just no closet) 2 bath 2 car garage pass you by, This villa features a spacious living room which

1 of 11


1 Unit Available
Brookridge
14324 Montclair Drive
14324 Montclare Drive, Brookridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
864 sqft
WELL KEPT 2BR/2BA IN DESIREABLE BROOKRIDGE 55+ AGE RESTRICTED GATED COMMUNITY! This lovely light & bright home has newer flooring and a new a/c in 2017. Includes screened porch and utility room with washer & dryer.

1 of 16


1 Unit Available
4055 Bramblewood Loop
4055 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1672 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional open floor plan to the small details like a covered patio, making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16


1 Unit Available
2389 Dubois Avenue
2389 Dubois Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1781 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 13


1 Unit Available
13375 Angler Street
13375 Angler Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1676 sqft
Conveniently located off of I589 is this fantastic Spring Hill home on a large lot. This property boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms covering a whopping 1676 square feet of living space and a giant two car garage.

1 of 35


1 Unit Available
14003 Pullman Dr
14003 Pullman Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1946 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful community of Pristine Place that features a community pool, fitness center, playground and tennis courts.
1 of 16


1 Unit Available
30764 Water Lily Dr
30764 Water Lily Drive, Hernando County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1629 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Sherman Hills golf community in charming Brooksville. Home was built in 2015 and offers all black appliances and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. A separate living and dining room complement this great floor plan.

1 of 27


1 Unit Available
9287 Spring Hill Dr
9287 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
THIS HOME BECOMES AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 15TH. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is located directly on Spring Hill Dr.

1 of 6


1 Unit Available
7270 Pond Cir
7270 Pond Circle, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
1053 sqft
WATER, LAWN, & PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN THE RENT. This 2 bedroom apartment has a living room and dining area combo, kitchen with fridge, stove, dishwasher, and breakfast bar.

1 of 21


1 Unit Available
9314 French Quarters Circle
9314 French Quarters Circle, North Weeki Wachee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath spacious home with Den. Plenty of sunlight. Screened porch off back of house. Located in Glen Lakes - a gated community.

1 of 26


1 Unit Available
9403 Melrose Street
9403 Melrose Street, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,355
1489 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 17


1 Unit Available
1230 Channing Avenue
1230 Channing Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1428 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,428 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 24


1 Unit Available
7256 Flyway Drive
7256 Flyway Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1632 sqft
SEASONAL only. Next available is April 2020. POOL Home RENTAL. Regency Oaks is a short drive to Pine Island Beach, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants. Sea World, Disney just 2 hrs away.

1 of 23


1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
15510 Cliff Swallow Rd
15510 Cuff Swallow Road, Hernando County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2237 sqft
AVAILABLE 09/08/2020.Bring the horses and chickens! 4/2 with 2 car garage on half acre with fenced back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in South Brooksville, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Brooksville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

