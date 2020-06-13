Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:43 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Sugarmill Woods, FL with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
78 W Cypress Boulevard
78 Cypress Blvd W, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2195 sqft
This amazing pool home in sought after Sugarmill Woods is a place to live in decadence. Many details were seen to in this stunning home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
78 Cypress Blvd
78 Cypress Boulevard East, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2195 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2/3 Pool Home in Sugarmill Woods!!! - This amazing pool home in sought after Sugarmill Woods is a place to live in decadence. Many details were seen to in this stunning home.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
18 Sanders Circle
18 Sanders Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cypress Village of Sugarmill Woods. Open living space. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen. Inside laundry room. 2 living areas make one into an office or den. Nice covered patio in back.
Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
5333 West Homosassa Trail
5333 W Homosassa Trl, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
This centrally located 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is open, airy, bright and cheerful. The master bedroom is private with a large bathroom, walk in closet and a storage closet.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
9386 W Bob Court
9386 West Bob Court, Homosassa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2023 sqft
Welcome to this extravagant 3/2 waterfront home located in the heart of old Homosassa. This beauty sits up high on stilts overlooking a canal. The home has two separate levels.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
6208 W Monticello Street
6208 West Monticello Street, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
WANTED Neat & Clean long term tenant for this super clean freshly redone large 3Bd 2Ba home on Fenced 1/2 acre (approx 125 wide X 180 deep yard) Painted top to bottom with new flooring, New Stainless Oven/Range, Dishwasher,
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
504 Lake Street
504 Lake Street, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
856 sqft
LAKE STREET BUNGALOW- Water Front Unfurnished Long-term Rental Available Now! This home was established in 1940 and located in downtown Inverness. This charming home has been completely remodeled.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
798 Yellowwood Terrace
798 South Yellow Wood Terrace, Lecanto, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
576 sqft
LECANTO * Center of Citrus County *Triplex Updated, 1 bedroom 1 bath, living room open floor plan, kitchen, walk in shower in bath, ceramic tile flooring and updated kitchen. Lawn, water & garbage included.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
6779 S Pinebranch Point
6779 South Pinebranch Point, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
*FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL* Available April 2020. Charming WATERFRONT home with a dock located less than 1/4 mile to the boat ramp. Home features 2 bedrooms ,1 bath and 1 car garage. Beautiful nautical theme through out home.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11922 W Waterway Drive
11922 West Waterway Drive, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1132 sqft
Updated waterfront home located in Riverhaven Village. This 1866 sf, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, comes fully furnished. Sit on your screened porch and watch the manatee, kayaks, and boats travel down the Grand Canal.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sugarmill Woods, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sugarmill Woods renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

