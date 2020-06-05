122 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in South Beach, FL

/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
2165 Galleon Drive
2165 Galleon Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Available now to Enjoy evening Cocktails Poolside and the Sand on your toes by Day! This Comfortable setting offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, spacious kitchen and living areas with nice size screened and covered patio with poolside views.
1825 Mooringline Drive
1825 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available for a 2 month stay May, June. Enjoy access to The Moorings private beach, pool w spa, tennis and nice condo amenities including private club room. 2/2 Open and Spacious 2nd floor unit, close to the elevator.
1441 Ocean Drive209 209
1441 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
- BEAUTIFUL CONDO ACROSS FROM OCEAN.COMMUNITY POOL, BBQ AND BEACH ACCESS. COVERED PARKING. ALSO AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AT $2,200. (RLNE4696086)
300 Harbour Drive
300 Harbour Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Moorings Membership included with this Beautifully upgraded modern 2/2 Townhouse. Upstairs Balcony overlooking the lake and golf course. Perfect Location! Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1825 Tarpon Lane
1825 Tarpon Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Live on waterfront -- peaceful canal out back! Comfortable 2 BR condo ready for relaxation; efficient kitchen w/ passthrough, laundry inside home. Breakfast nook w pretty view.
1135 3rd Avenue
1135 3rd Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great building location in Breakwater Villa's. Ground floor unit, centrally located and close to the beaches.
928 Jasmine Lane
928 Jasmine Ln, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Beginning Mid April for off season furnished rental. One Block from the Ocean, Completely Renovated throughout, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, Pet Friendly. Available for Season 2021
900 Jasmine Lane
900 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Enjoy Vacation living east of A1A. Walk to beach and restaurants. Heated pool, BBQ area and Bike parking. This is a great location close to Vero's best Beach. 1st floor unit next to the pool.
429 18th Street
429 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Adorable 2BD/2BA corner unit in gated village within one and a half miles to the beach with restaurants and shops close by. New concrete block construction.
427 18th Street
427 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Location, Location, Location! Gated enclave of villas & town homes one and a half miles to beautiful beach.
2066 5th Court SE
2066 5th Court Southeast, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1815 sqft
Cable Included. Sleeps 6 pp Max
1845 Robalo Drive
1845 Robalo Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Waterfront living only steps away from dining, shops and activities on Miracle Mile and a short drive to the beach.
935 E Causeway Boulevard
935 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
55+ Light, airy & spacious 4th floor condo w/small ocean view.Oversized living room & bedrooms have hurricane proof windows.MBR suite has closets galore.Louvered pocket doors close kitchen off from DR & LR.Breakfast nook & dining room.
1700 Ocean Drive
1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1435 sqft
Direct Ocean Front Condo with Fantastic Views on Vero's Best/Widest Beach.
918 E Causeway Boulevard
918 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
Beach cottage steps from the Ocean. Property is zoned commercial. MLS input for statistical purposes. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1220 Cheval Drive
1220 Cheval Drive, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Two story 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse close to the beach, shopping, & river. Gated community, heated community pool. Washer/dryer upstairs. 1 car attached garage.
380 E Waverly Place
380 East Waverly Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
CALL TODAY TO BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR! Turn key rental available May 1st! New king beds, towels, linens, couches, TV's- are all waiting for you. Love to cook? You'll love all the toys in the kitchen.
1536 Ocean Drive
1536 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Just back on the market. Amazing opportuninity to rent in the prestigious Kentucky Club on South Beach. Best beach by far ! Close to town, restaurants, and bridges to the mainland.
1621 4th Court
1621 4th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available August 2019 and on! Fully furnished! Ready for your vacation getaway at $2,000/month also Available at $950 for an annual lease! Centrally located minutes to the beaches this cute and cozy home has everything you need for your Florida
275 14th Place
275 14th Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Rental Available for OFF SEASON AND 2021 SEASON! Great water front Rental in Rock Ridge. Centrally located, close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment either by car or by boat.
76 Royal Oak Drive
76 Royal Oak Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Vista Royale Condo Association requires 30 day applicant approval. Active 55+ community!! 1st floor furnished condo, updated 2/2 “A” plan, great view of pond and golf fairway. Enjoy 4 heated pools, golf, tennis, clubhouses, activities and more.
6012 Indrio Road #E-4
6012 Indrio Road, Lakewood Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1078 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent. First and Security to Move In. ($1700) If you would like to schedule a showing please call 772-370-6821. $50 per person 18+ application fee. (RLNE5798378)
4104 18th St
4104 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Great 2/2 with private fenced yard - Property Id: 283392 Private fence yard master with walk in shower and Jacuzzi tub large closet and french doors to multiple private decks nice large yard. Open floor plan fresh paint inside and out.
4200 N Hwy A1a 712
4200 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1053 sqft
- Oceanfront unit on the 7th floor with amazing ocean view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, recent remodeled, granite counter tops Turnkey furnished - just move in and enjoy!! Private beach access, with walkway to the ocean.
